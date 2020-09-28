Former Richmond teacher sentenced to 30 years in child porn case

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former Richmond elementary music teacher was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for producing images of child sexual abuse.

Kellen Thomas Donelson, 32, was given the maximum sentence by U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck. When arrested last December, he was employed as a music teacher at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School and was an associate minister/music director at Mount Hope Baptist Church.

In pleading guilty earlier this year, Donnelson admitted producing several images and videos of child pornography using his personal cellphone, including with a victim as young as 4 years old.

Donelson came to the attention of law enforcement last year for uploading images of child pornography via Snapchat and Kik Messenger. In a search of his home and electronic devices last December, investigators found more images and videos of child sexual abuse.

The U.S. attorney's office sought the maximum term of 30 years, while Donnelson's lawyer asked Lauck to impose a term of 15 years.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.