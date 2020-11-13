Former staff, inmates charged in long-running contraband operation in Petersburg prison

Six people, including two former correctional officers, were indicted Friday in an alleged bribery, gambling and contraband-smuggling scheme at the Federal Correctional Institution in Petersburg.
The 13-page indictment alleges that the two officers were paid bribes by the inmates and the mother and two girlfriends of an inmate to get drugs, cigarettes and cell phones into the federal prison and to allow an inmate gambling operation, which is in violation of Bureau of Prison regulations.
In addition to being money for getting suboxone strips, marijuana and other items inside the prison, one of the inmate conspirators also helped keep the peace among other inmates.
The indictment charges that two former employees at the prison, Stephen Taylor, 48, and Shanice Bullock, 28, received tens of thousands of dollars from: inmate Dontay Cox, 37; Cox's mother, Kim Williams, 56; and Cox's girlfriend, Rameesha Smith, 36, to smuggle the contraband inside the facility.
According to the indictment, Cox worked with other inmates, including Travian Taylor, 29, who is not related to Stephen Taylor, to run the contraband scheme. Inmates and their associates would then allegedly pay Williams, Smith and another unidentified co-conspirator said to be another girlfriend of Cox's thousands of dollars via wire transfers .
The indictment says Taylor was employed by the Bureau of Prisons as a correctional officer and later as a case manager from December 2008 until March 2019. Bullock was a correctional officer at Petersburg from July 2015 until December 2019. Both worked in the same unit at the medium security prison, says the indictment. The inmates charged by the grand jury, Taylor and Cox, were housed in that same unit.
Authorities say the operation ran from 2015 through July 2019. The grand jury alleges that Stephen Taylor and Bullock agreed to provide controlled substances to Cox for distribution to other inmates and to not interfere with Cox's poker table and sports book operation commonly known as "parlay ticket."
In exchange, Stephen Taylor and Bullock were paid money and Cox assisted Stephen Taylor "in avoiding conflict and violence among inmates" in the unit.
Smith, Williams and another unidentified co-conspirator - a second girlfriend - regularly traveled to the prison and delivered contraband to the two officers and paid them bribes, according to the indictment.
Stephen Taylor was transferred from his position in Petersburg to a federal prison in North Carolina, the Federal Correctional Complex Butner, in March 2019. Cox then attempted to recruit another correctional officer into the scheme promising he could triple the officer's salary, the indictment alleges.
In July 2019, Cox was transferred to the same federal prison in North Carolina where Stephen Taylor worked. "Upon arriving at FCC Butner, Cox inquired with a FCC Butner correctional officer about whether Stephen Taylor worked at FCC Butner," alleges the indictment.
All six are charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and face a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.
Stephen Taylor, Bullock, Williams and Cox are also charged with offering bribes to and receiving bribes by public officials. If convicted, each faces up to 15 years in prison per count. In addition, Cox is also charged with possessing marijuana in the prison.
The case is being prosecuted by Kenneth Simon Jr. and Michael C. Moore, assistant U.S. attorneys.
