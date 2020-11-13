Former staff, inmates charged in long-running contraband operation in Petersburg prison

Six people, including two former correctional officers, were indicted Friday in an alleged bribery, gambling and contraband-smuggling scheme at the Federal Correctional Institution in Petersburg.

The 13-page indictment alleges that the two officers were paid bribes by the inmates and the mother and two girlfriends of an inmate to get drugs, cigarettes and cell phones into the federal prison and to allow an inmate gambling operation, which is in violation of Bureau of Prison regulations.

In addition to being money for getting suboxone strips, marijuana and other items inside the prison, one of the inmate conspirators also helped keep the peace among other inmates.

The indictment charges that two former employees at the prison, Stephen Taylor, 48, and Shanice Bullock, 28, received tens of thousands of dollars from: inmate Dontay Cox, 37; Cox's mother, Kim Williams, 56; and Cox's girlfriend, Rameesha Smith, 36, to smuggle the contraband inside the facility.

According to the indictment, Cox worked with other inmates, including Travian Taylor, 29, who is not related to Stephen Taylor, to run the contraband scheme. Inmates and their associates would then allegedly pay Williams, Smith and another unidentified co-conspirator said to be another girlfriend of Cox's thousands of dollars via wire transfers .