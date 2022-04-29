Former treasurer-secretary of local union charged with embezzling $30K

The former treasurer-secretary of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen Division 26 was charged federally this week with embezzling more than $30,000 from the local labor union over five years.

A federal criminal information document issued Tuesday for Anthony Jordan, 55, of Emporia, states that Jordan, while a salaried employee and officer of the union, embezzled approximately $30,579 from December 2013 through April 2019, and converted the proceeds for his own use.

Details of how the theft occurred were not disclosed.

Jordan has been summoned to appear May 11 in U.S. District Court in Richmond. His attorney, Paul Galanides, declined to comment Friday.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen Division 26 has an address listed in Chester and serves union members living in the greater Richmond area. The union's president could not be immediately reached for comment.

The BLET represents locomotive engineers, conductors, brakemen, firemen, switchmen, hostlers and other train service employees on numerous railroads in the United States, and has a membership of more 57,000, according to the organization's website. The union's spokesperson did not return two phone messages for comment.

Jordan is the second local union official to be charged with stealing funds in just under seven months.

On Oct. 1, Nintay Edwards 41, the former financial secretary and treasurer of the United Steel Workers Union, Local 694 in Richmond, was charged with embezzling $66,684 from its members over 18 months to pay his personal expenses. He pleaded guilty two weeks later in U.S. District Court in Richmond.

On March 8, U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck sentenced Edwards to home detention in a departure from federal sentencing guidelines, which called for Edwards to serve a prison term of between 15 and 21 months. The judge cited the defendant’s “challenging circumstances” raising an autistic child, and she noted he acquired a lucrative railroad job that would allow him to pay restitution.

In May 2021, Edwards obtained an $80,000-a-year job that includes overtime as a CSX Railroad conductor, which his attorney said will allow Edwards to pay back the money he stole and provide specialized care for his non-verbal 6-year-old autistic son.