Former Treasury Department official who passed documents to reporter granted an imprisonment delay

A New Kent woman ordered to report to prison Monday to begin a six-month sentence for giving confidential U.S. Treasury Department documents to a reporter has been granted a delay until Sept. 3 for health reasons.

In an order granted Saturday and entered Monday, U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, of New York, allowed Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards, 43, to report a month later than initially ordered. "The defendant should not expect further extensions," noted the judge, who sentenced Edwards in June.

"I am to report to Alderson Federal Prison Camp, Alderson West VA.," at noon, wrote Edwards in an email Monday.

Edwards, who insists she is a whistleblower and not a leaker, could not be reached for comment Monday. She was a senior adviser in the Intelligence Division of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, FinCEN.

She shared more than 2,000 FinCEN Suspicious Activity Reports with BuzzFeed reporter Jason Leopold between October 2017 and October 2018.

The material led last year to the publication of the "FinCEN Files," a reporting project conducted by BuzzFeed News and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists that exposed major, worldwide financial wrongdoing. The reporting led to reforms around the world and in the U.S.