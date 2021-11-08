Former Va. Taxation manager accused of stealing $1.3 million dies by suicide on day of his court hearing

Embezzlement and computer trespass charges have been dismissed against a retired Virginia Department of Taxation finance manager accused of stealing nearly $1.3 million in public funds after a Richmond judge learned the defendant committed suicide.

Steve Hardie Anderson, 67, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Halifax County on Oct. 8 — the same day he was due to appear in Richmond Circuit Court for a hearing to review the status of his prosecution on two felony charges of embezzlement of public funds and altering computer data for the purposes of theft.

Anderson was indicted on the charges in May after a multiyear investigation by the Office of the State Inspector General that followed an internal probe by the Department of Taxation. The case was being prosecuted by the Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

On Oct. 29, Assistant Attorney General Ayesha Meekins filed a motion in Richmond Circuit Court seeking to dismiss the charges. Meekins wrote that she and Anderson’s attorney, William Dinkin, appeared in court Oct. 8 to decide on a hearing date for Anderson to enter a plea.