Former youth pastor gets 20 years for distributing child porn while on probation

A former youth pastor who used his account name "vapastor" to distribute child pornography via an encrypted messaging service was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for transmitting salacious videos while he was on probation for similar crimes.

Deric W. Peacock's conduct came to light in late 2021 while authorities were investigating images shared on a chat website used by people involved in exploiting children. Authorities identified Peacock, 39, as a user of the site and identified his Internet Protocol address (IP) as one posting images of child pornography, Assistant U.S. Attorney Carla Jordan-Detamore said in court filings.

Authorities subsequently executed a search warrant at Peacock's Highland Springs home on April 13, 2022, where they located his BLU Tracfone and an Amazon tablet. The devices contained several images, videos and gifs depicting the sexual abuse of children, Jordan-Detamore said.

In addition, Peacock's account on Wickr, an encrypted messaging service, was found to have received and distributed child porn via the internet between April 12 and 13, 2022. About 51 images and four videos of child porn were recovered from Peacock's devices, the prosecutor said.

One video Peacock transmitted depicted a female child, 7 to 8 years old, engaged in sexual activity. Another video was of a girl between 10-16 years old, according to the government's statement of facts.

Peacock's offenses occurred while he was still on supervised probation after being released from state prison on two convictions in Montgomery County in 2014 for procuring a sex act by computer from a person he believed was under the age of 15. The person with whom he was communicating turned out to be an undercover law enforcement officer. He was sentenced to 20 years, with 15 of it suspended.

"Rather than abiding by the terms of his supervision, the defendant committed the [new] offense by obtaining unauthorized electronic devices, failing to disclose those devices to his probation officer, utilizing unauthorized chatroom and messaging services to obtain prohibited images, and later destroying and/or wiping those devices after downloading and viewing the images," Jordan-Detamore said.

Before being sent to prison for the 2014 convictions, Peacock was a youth pastor at South Hopewell Church of God, which the U.S. Attorney's Office says no longer exists.

During a sentencing hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Judge John A. Gibney Jr. sentenced Peacock to 240 months in prison on his earlier guilty plea to distribution of child pornography. The punishment is five years higher than the statutory minimum for the offense, but below federal discretionary sentencing guidelines of 292 to 365 months calculated for Peacock .

The U.S. Attorney's Office said a 240 month sentence was sufficient in this case, noting that Peacock will likely face additional state prison time for violating the terms of his probation in the Montgomery County cases. Peacock, through his attorney, agreed that a sentence of 240 months was appropriate, considering the unusually high sentencing guidelines.

Assistant Public Defender Carolyn O'Grady, Peacock's attorney, said in court filings that Peacock, a divorced father of three children, feels "great shame" for his actions and that he openly admitted his guilt to his probation officer and the FBI when confronted with the new offenses.

Peacock had completed all his counseling and sex offender treatment for the earlier crimes, but stopped taking his anti-depressant and anti-anxiety medications, which contributed to his relapse, O'Grady said.

O'Grady also noted Peacock's "turbulent" childhood during which he suffered abuse from both of his parents. His father mocked him for his asthmatic condition, calling him weak. When his father revealed he was homosexual, Peacock moved in with his mother, who sexually abused him, the attorney said.

"As Deric's father was molested by a man as a young child, Deric's parents believed that being sexually abused by a woman would ensure Deric identified as a heterosexual," O'Grady said. The attorney added that Peacock told a clinical psychologist who evaluated him that his first exposure to child pornography was "mother and son depictions," which he was drawn to because it reminded him of the abuse he experienced from his mother.