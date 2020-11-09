Four injured in shooting in Richmond's Whitcomb Court

Richmond police said Monday that they are investigating a quadruple shooting in Whitcomb Court that left four people injured.

About 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1900 block of Whitcomb Street. Officers arrived and found three men who had been shots; they were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A fourth person injured in the shooting self-transported to a hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective DiSalvo at (804) 646-3930 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.