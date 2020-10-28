Four people charged following Tuesday night's unrest in Richmond

Four people were arrested Tuesday night during a protest after Richmond police said they saw the group "causing unrest."

Dozens of police cars were stationed around Monroe Park on Virginia Commonwealth University's campus Tuesday ahead of a scheduled 9 p.m. protest calling for justice for Walter Wallace Jr., who was shot and killed Monday during a confrontation with police in West Philadelphia. Richmond police warned demonstrators on social media that officers would be present "to monitor events, facilitate the expression of First Amendment rights, and, if necessary, take action to protect public safety and property."

"After leaving Monroe Park, the group headed west along West Main Street," police said Wednesday in a news release announcing the four arrests. "At approximately 9:54 p.m., individuals in the group were observed throwing objects at patrons at a restaurant. Soon after, officers observed an individual throw a large stone and damage an RPD K-9 vehicle."

Police said they later saw the same person throwing an object at a business. As officers moved to arrest to the person, another person assaulted an officer, police said.

No unlawful assembly was declared, and no chemical agents were deployed, police said. Observers on Twitter said they saw nothing to warrant the arrests.