Four people shot in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom; two in life-threatening condition

Richmond police are seeking the public’s help as detectives investigate a quadruple shooting in Shockoe Bottom that left two people with life-threatening injuries.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 200 block of Crane Street after the shooting was reported. Arriving officers discovered a man who had been shot; he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Three other gunshot victims arrived separately at a hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries.
Police said there was a large crowd in the parking lot prior to the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also submit anonymous tips by going to P3Tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Shawn Cox
Deputy News Editor
