Four young men guilty in break-in, looting at Science Museum of Virginia during 2020 summer protests

An alarm was activated at 3:23 a.m., but "due to the large amount of civil unrest in the area at the time" Capitol Police determined it was unsafe to immediately send officers to the museum, the affidavit said.

Numerous fires were set during this time frame. They included the United Daughters of Confederacy headquarters at 328 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard at 12:15 a.m.; a DTLR apparel and shoe store at 1500 W. Broad St. at 2:41 a.m. and the Rite Aid store at 520 W. Broad St. at 3:27 a.m.

With one suspect staying outside the museum as a lookout, the three others can be seen inside the museum's gift shop after they shatter a glass window with a pipe. One suspect then smashed the cash register and, when that failed to open the device, he picked it up and tossed it to the ground, according to the affidavit.

Less than a minute later, all three suspects appear in the museum's rotunda and rummage through the drawers at the admissions desk. Then at 3:32 a.m., the three suspects can be seen leaving the museum near the loading dock and walking in the same direction of the fourth suspect towards DMV Drive.