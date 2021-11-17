 Skip to main content
Fourth teen in custody in connection with Nine Mile Road shooting that left two children dead
Fourth teen in custody in connection with Nine Mile Road shooting that left two children dead

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith spoke Tuesday about Friday’s shooting, but declined to assign a motive or say if the four people shot were intended targets.

Richmond police said a fourth suspect is in custody in connection with the Friday night drive-by shooting along Nine Mile Road that killed two boys, ages 9 and 14.

Police said the 17-year-old suspect turned himself in at Richmond police headquarters at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday.  

“I continue to commend the officers, major crimes detectives, and all of those involved in resolving this case so quickly as we pursue justice for the families of the victims,” Chief Gerald Smith said in a news release Wednesday.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of murder, eight counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a minor, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting from a moving vehicle, and attempted murder.

In a news conference on Tuesday, police identified the other three suspects as 18-year-old Clintoine Kenyahn Baker and two 17-year-old boys.

Rah’quan “Ompa” Logan, 14, and Abdul Bani-Ahmad, 9, were killed in the shooting. Two men were also injured by the gunfire.

Breaking News