Free creative writing class for first-responders brings catharsis, bonding over shared experiences

Some situations stick with the fire, EMS and police personnel who respond to them long after the emergency is over.
One 911 call, involving a dead child and a mother, stayed with Kathy Kahlson for years, the retired Chesterfield Fire captain said in a recorded interview that police made available.
It wasn't until she wrote about it in a creative writing class for first-responders that she was able to let it go.
"I remember when I was done with that particular class after writing that story that I was done with the call," Kahlson said. "I realized that I hadn't been done with that call for 15 years."
Kahlson signed up for the First Responses Project, a free writing class taught by David L. Robbins, a novelist and professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, after seeing an advertisement in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The next 12-week session begins Jan. 14, meeting virtually on Mondays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. It is open to current and former police, fire, and EMS personnel from Richmond and the surrounding areas.
"I didn't even realize when I saw that ad in the paper that this was going to have a profound impact on me," Kahlson said. "Being able to share those experiences with other first-responders has been so meaningful for all of us. Because there isn't really a place in the culture where we get to talk honestly about our experiences and how they resonate with us and have a deep impact on our lives. There just isn't a place where we can do that."
Robbins, who leads similar workshops for veterans called the Might Pen Project, created the class after meeting Richmond police Major Crimes Lt. Anthony Jackson. Jackson sat in on one of the veterans' writing classes and thought it would be a benefit to first-responders.
Robbins stressed that the class is an instructive environment, first and foremost, not therapy. But the result is often the same.
"I never tell them what to write. I never say 'Anthony, write about that bad day,'" Robbins said in the recorded interview. "When Anthony's ready, when Kathy's ready, when she trusts me, when she trusts her own voice, and they trust the other people in the class, these stories are organic. They come on their own. If there is catharsis, if there is healing, it's a self-guided tour.
"It has to be," he continued. "I'm not a therapist. We are not certified or qualified to do that. Yet, as Kathy said, and Anthony would tell you also, there is a level of catharsis" that comes from shared experiences.
The first-responders enrolled in the class are often part of the same continuum, Robbins said, so they see some of the same traumas at different spots in a timeline.
Robbins hopes to eventually expand the project to others on the "front lines" like nurses, doctors, teachers and correctional officers. He said they are also exploring ways to publish the works that range from essays and memoirs to fiction and poetry.
Some of the classes' writings are available on its website. Others won't ever be shared beyond the class.
"Just like a casket, some of these things are heavy, and some of these things are sad. But none of us can carry a casket alone," Robbins said. Citing a proverb, he added, "It really is a 'many hands make light the work' kind of feel."
To sign up or read writings from the class, visit firstresponses.org.
