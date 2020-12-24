Free creative writing class for first-responders brings catharsis, bonding over shared experiences

Some situations stick with the fire, EMS and police personnel who respond to them long after the emergency is over.

One 911 call, involving a dead child and a mother, stayed with Kathy Kahlson for years, the retired Chesterfield Fire captain said in a recorded interview that police made available.

It wasn't until she wrote about it in a creative writing class for first-responders that she was able to let it go.

"I remember when I was done with that particular class after writing that story that I was done with the call," Kahlson said. "I realized that I hadn't been done with that call for 15 years."

Kahlson signed up for the First Responses Project, a free writing class taught by David L. Robbins, a novelist and professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, after seeing an advertisement in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The next 12-week session begins Jan. 14, meeting virtually on Mondays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. It is open to current and former police, fire, and EMS personnel from Richmond and the surrounding areas.