General Assembly approves funding for new Public Defender Office in Chesterfield

"We would hope to have the individual selected" by July 1, Jankowski said. "They can't start until the funding's there, so their start date wouldn't be until July 1 or after. But we would hope to know who it is."

Office space will be leased with the help of the Department of General Services.

The office will be staffed by 33 people, including a chief public defender, a deputy defender, five senior assistant public defenders, one senior trial attorney and 14 assistant public defenders. The office also would have two investigators, two mitigation specialists (to assist with sentencing) and seven office support staff.

In addition, a systems administrator will be hired to monitor the office's operating systems, business applications, web servers, email and office personal computers.

The newest public defender office, in Prince William County, became 100 percent operational by the end of 2020, after the General Assembly approved it in early 2020.

The office began taking cases on a limited basis on Sept. 1, but didn't become fully operational until Jan. 4, the first full work week of the new year. Most of the staff had been hired and trained, and all of the office's logistics were in place by Christmas, said Tracey Lenox, Prince William's chief public defender.