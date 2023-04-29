Richmond authorities on Saturday said an 18-year-old has been arrested for the shooting Thursday near George Wythe High School.

Richmond police and the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested David Gutierrez, of Richmond, for shooting a George Wythe student.

Gutierrez, who also attends George Wythe, was charged with two counts each of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police at 12:02 p.m. Thusday were called to the school for a shots fired report.

"Officers arrived and found a juvenile male in the woods off the school's campus. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury," police said in a statement.

Officers later recieved a report of a "another juvenile male who had been transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound," police said. That injury was not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

