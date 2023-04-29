Richmond authorities said Saturday that an 18-year-old was arrested in Thursday's shooting near George Wythe High School.

Richmond police and the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested David Gutierrez, of Richmond, in connection with the shooting of a George Wythe student.

Gutierrez, who also attends George Wythe, was charged with two counts each of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police at 12:02 p.m. Thursday were called to the school for a shots fired report.

"Officers arrived and found a juvenile male in the woods off the school's campus. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury," police said in a statement.

Officers later received a report of "another juvenile male who had been transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound," police said. That injury was not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.