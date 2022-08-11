Glen Allen man charged with wounding Richmond police officer in exchange of gunfire

A Glen Allen man accused of shooting and wounding a Richmond police officer and who was critically injured when the officer returned fire has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and four other charges stemming from the incident, court records show.

The officer, identified in a court affidavit as Timothy R. Burgess, on July 25 was grazed by a bullet that splintered his hip bone, and has bone fragments still lodged in his body. "The victim now utilizes a cane to walk," Richmond police Sgt. George Wade wrote in the affidavit.

Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Christine Cestaro obtained a five-count criminal information in Circuit Court against Dakari Jaden Reinhardt, 20, on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while possessing drugs and hit and run driving causing more than $1,000.

A criminal information is a formal charging document that describes the criminal charges against a person and the factual basis for those charges. It differs from an arrest warrant authorized by a magistrate or judge that authorizes the police to take someone accused of a crime into custody. An arrest warrant originates in lower court.

The affidavit in support of the charges provides a more detailed account of the events that led to the exchange of gunfire that wounded Reinhardt and Burgess. Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith provided a summary of the incident during a press briefing hours after the 3:25 a.m. incident, but noted at the time that police were still in the early stages of the investigation.

Richmond police officers in a marked unit initially observed Reinhardt speeding and followed him down Oliver Hill Way in the city. Officers saw him run a red light and drive recklessly before entering southbound Interstate 95, Sgt. Wade said in the affidavit.

Officers continued to follow Reinhardt, who exited I-95 at Maury Street and then crashed the car he was driving into a tree along Commerce Road. The car was estimated to have sustained more than $1,000 in damages, the affidavit says.

Officers, including Burgess, who was working in uniform, saw Reinhardt run from the crashed car along Commerce Road and pursued Reinhardt as he fled into a nearby housing complex. There, Reinhardt shot at Burgess repeatedly, and ultimately struck Burgess once, police said. Burgess returned fire "in an attempt to disable Reinhardt," according to the affidavit.

Another officer on scene saw Reinhardt toss a "pack" onto a nearby porch. The bag contained a digital sale and a rock of suspected crack cocaine weighing about seven grams. Police also found more than $1,000 in cash on Reinhardt after his arrest, the affidavit says.

"A narcotics distribution expert would testify that the cocaine of that weight, paired with such a large amount of cash and a digital scale, would be consistent with personal use," Wade wrote in the affidavit, adding that police also recovered a handgun on the ground next to Reinhardt.

At the July 25 news briefing, Smith said Reinhardt sustained life-threatening wounds to his upper torso.

Nigerians claiming to be Richmond construction firm defrauded VCU of $470,000 A Virginia Commonwealth University employee transferred $470,000 to a group of Nigerian scammers who defrauded millions of dollars from govern…

Smith said after the officers initially encountered Reinhardt after the crash and attempted to engage him, he fled on foot to the intersection of Commerce Road and Stockton Street. From there, the officers and Reinhardt entered a nearby apartment complex, where Reinhardt entered a breezeway. The exchange of gunfire occurred there, Smith said.

Reinhardt was to have appeared Wednesday in Richmond Circuit Court but the hearing was continued until Monday. Court records also indicate the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's Office will seek indictments against Reinhardt when a circuit court grand jury meets on Sept. 6.

Reinhardt, who according to court records lives in the 9900 block of Magnolia Point Court in Glen Allen, has several prior convictions.

Could records show he was convicted on Jan. 25 in Richmond of carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a 12-month suspended sentence. He also was convicted on Feb. 16 in Henrico County of petit larceny and forging a bank note, and on Dec. 22, 2020, of misdemeanor eluding police, court records show.