Gloucester County schools to pay ACLU $1.3 million for legal costs in Gavin Grimm case

The Gloucester County School Board will pay the ACLU of Virginia $1.3 million for legal fees and costs incurred in the six-year long litigation over it's discriminatory restroom policy for transgender students.

In 2015, Gavin Grimm, a boy who is transgender challenged his school board's policy requiring he use a separate school restroom instead of the boy's restroom. In June the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the school board's appeal of lower court decisions that overturned the policy.

On Thursday the ACLU and the school board filed a motion asking the U.S. District Court in Newport News to order payment of the ACLU's legal fees of $1,284,735, and costs of $27,467.

In a prepared statement, Eden Heilman, legal director at the ACLU of Virginia, said, "The resolution in Gavin’s case is yet another reason school boards across Virginia should adopt the model policies from the Virginia Department of Education," said . "Discrimination has no place in Virginia schools, and Virginia taxpayers should not be forced to foot the bill for school boards who act in disregard for the law."