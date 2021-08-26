 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gloucester County schools to pay ACLU $1.3 million for legal costs in Gavin Grimm case
0 Comments
alert

Gloucester County schools to pay ACLU $1.3 million for legal costs in Gavin Grimm case

  • 0
Gavin Grimm

Gavin Grimm sued the Gloucester County School Board for its policy affecting transgender students’ bathroom use.

 LOUIS LLOVIO/Times-Dispatch

The Gloucester County School Board will pay the ACLU of Virginia $1.3 million for legal fees and costs incurred in the six-year long litigation over it's discriminatory restroom policy for transgender students.

In 2015, Gavin Grimm, a boy who is transgender challenged his school board's policy requiring he use a separate school restroom instead of the boy's restroom. In June the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the school board's appeal of lower court decisions that overturned the policy.

On Thursday the ACLU and the school board filed a motion asking the U.S. District Court in Newport News to order payment of the ACLU's legal fees of $1,284,735, and costs of $27,467.

In a prepared statement, Eden Heilman, legal director at the ACLU of Virginia, said, "The resolution in Gavin’s case is yet another reason school boards across Virginia should adopt the model policies from the Virginia Department of Education," said . "Discrimination has no place in Virginia schools, and Virginia taxpayers should not be forced to foot the bill for school boards who act in disregard for the law."

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amphibious tour bus splashes onto the scene in Paris

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News