Godwin High student arrested after school threats made, police say

Henrico County police on Tuesday said a Mills E. Godwin High student was arrested for making threats about the school.

Police said they’re seeking charging documents against the juvenile for threatening to bomb or damage buildings or means of transportation.

The juvenile’s identity is not being released due to their age, police said.

The school was put into lockdown after the threat was made, and police searched the building for the student, police said. Nothing dangerous was found, police said.

Henrico police and the school system have a zero tolerance policy for threats, police Lt. Matt Pecka said.

“It’s important for parents, guardians and all of us to speak to our children about the consequences to these actions,” said Pecka.

The arrest came hours after Henrico County police arrested two students who they said were carrying firearms to Highland Springs High School.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

