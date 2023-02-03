A Goochland County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man who authorities said pointed a gun at officers after they responded to a disturbance call Thursday evening in western Goochland.

The unidentified man was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

In a press release from Goochland Sheriff Steven Creasey, the sheriff's office received a 911 call at 6:27 p.m. from a caller who reported hearing shots fired and a woman screaming in the western part of the county.

Goochland deputies responded to 4600 block of Hodges Hideaway Lane and began an investigation. While questioning a man about his possible involvement, the suspect produced a gun and deputies "gave repeated commands" for him to drop his weapon, Creasey said in the release.

The man pointed the gun at deputies and was shot by one of them, the sheriff said. Deputies immediately administered first aid and called for paramedics.

Charges are pending against the man, Creasey said.

The sheriff's office did not provide an address or location in western Goochland where the incident occurred.Creasey requested Virginia State Police to investigate and directed further inquiries to the department. The deputy who discharged his weapon has been placed on administrative leave, Creasey said.

