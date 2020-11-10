Gordonsville teenager sentenced to 128 years in Louisa County murder

A Gordonsville teen was sentenced in Louisa County on Tuesday to 128 years in prison for the slaying of an elderly man and the wounding his wife during a robbery.

Citing a policy barring the release of a juvenile offender's name, the Louisa County Commonwealth's attorney's office did not release the identity of the convicted murderer Tuesday. However, public court records identify the youth as Cameryn Anthony Dickerson, 17, who was tried as an adult.

Dickerson was 16 last Nov. 12 when Roger and Nancy Payne, 82 and 73 years old, respectively, were slain. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of first degree murder, malicious wounding, robbery, burglary and firearm charges and faced a maximum of three life sentences and an additional 25 years.

In a prepared statement Tuesday, Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty McGuire said: "We are happy with the outcome in Court today and hope that the sentence handed down will help the Payne family find a small amount of solace and closure. Unfortunately, nothing can fully remove the pain inflicted on the family by the defendant and his cowardly acts."

McGuire's office said that on Nov. 10, 2019, the defendant went to the couple’s home using alias and claiming that his girlfriend had been abducted.