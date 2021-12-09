Gov. Northam conditionally pardons Colonial Heights woman in controversial 2013 murder case that involved 4 defendants

Gov. Ralph Northam has granted a conditional pardon to Margaret Blair Dacey, a 26-year-old Colonial Heights woman serving 20 years for second-degree murder, in a complicated case in which four young defendants initially were considered equally culpable for the 2013 death of Russell "Rusty" Mack, but only Dacey was convicted.
"Nothing can bring back Mr. Mack, and his family’s feeling of immense loss and the void left by the death of their son is unimaginable," Kelly Thomasson, Virginia's Secretary of the Commonwealth, said in a statement. "Ms. Dacey has served over seven years of her sentence of incarceration and has shown remorse and a commitment to public safety."
Aided by State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, Dacey submitted a petition for a conditional pardon, and Thomasson said it had been under review since the governor received it earlier this year.
The pardon is conditioned on numerous factors, including Dacey completing a Virginia Department of Corrections reentry program prior to her release, and undergoing supervised probation for three years, Thomasson said. Under a conditional pardon, an inmate's sentence is reduced but the conviction remains on his or her record.
The paperwork for Dacey's pardon was to be delivered to her Thursday at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County, Thomasson said.
The governor's decision surprised the victim's parents, who were dismayed that no one informed them that a pardon was being considered until a representative of the Virginia Parole Board called Monday to say it was a done deal.
"It's very displeasing to the family - all of us," said Mike Mack, the victim's father, who believes Dacey should be required to serve more of her sentence. "It would have been a very nice courtesy for one of the governor's people to call saying, we're sorry but we're looking into releasing [Dacey] and we feel that she's been rehabilitated."
But Morrissey, who has served as Dacey's advocate for many of the years she's been behind bars and helped draft her petition for a pardon, said he felt compelled to help right what he termed was a grievous wrong.
“I’m very sorry for [Mack's] family but it was a horrible miscarriage of justice and she got 20 years," said Morrissey, who represented one of the other defendants, Ashley Mack, in the case. "Everybody else [charged] was equally culpable and their charges were withdrawn or they were found not guilty. And Blair did seven years and she has been the poster child of a good inmate."
The case involving Mack's death was controversial in how it unfolded in 2013-14 and enveloped four young defendants, including the estranged wife of the victim. Each of the four were charged similarly with murder and murder by mob offenses. The first defendant to be tried, Jonathan Brice Guy, then 20, was acquitted by a jury of all charges.
The verdict enraged friends and family of Mack, 22, who died after his skull was fractured, and triggered a protest days later outside the Colonial Heights Courthouse.
Following the jury's decision and protest, then-Commonwealth's Attorney William Bray said he consulted with two other area prosecutors, and they concurred there wasn't sufficient evidence to proceed with the charges against two of the other defendants. Charges subsequently were withdrawn against Francis Joseph Blaha III, then 20, and Ashley K. Mack, then 19. That left Dacey, then 17, as the sole defendant to be tried.
Her case was moved to Chesterfield due to pre-trial publicity in the Tri-Cities region and a circuit court jury found her guilty in July 2014. Jurors had the option of finding her guilty of voluntary manslaughter instead of murder. Because she was a juvenile when the crime occurred, the jury could not recommend punishment.
On Nov. 25 of that year after a three-hour hearing, substitute Portsmouth Circuit Judge Dean W. Sword Jr. sentenced Dacey to 30 years in prison with 10 suspended for second-degree murder.
At sentencing, prosecutors called Dacey's actions "callous and vicious" but the defense said it was a tragedy with "no intent to cause any harm."
During a confrontation between Mack and the four defendants outside Mack's apartment on Feb. 11, 2013, Dacey kicked Mack in the head, causing him to fall backwards and fracture his skull, according to evidence presented at trial.
Dacey delivered the kick after Mack, who was heavily intoxicated, inadvertently splashed her with cold rain water when he fell backward into a puddle after being pushed by his estranged wife. The kick came after Mack tried to regain his footing.
The impact of Mack's head colliding with the pavement caused internal bleeding and his brain to swell, and he died 17 days later after his parents removed him from life support when doctors said there was no hope for recovery.
Prosecutors argued that the kick delivered by Dacey, a seasoned athlete and accomplished soccer goalie, was not incidental or causal. But the defense cast Dacey's actions as spontaneous and without malice — a result of being startled by the splash of cold rain water.
The incident that led to Mack's death occurred after Dacey, Ashley Mack, Guy and Blaha — Dacey's former boyfriend — had driven to Mack's apartment that evening after Mack challenged Guy and Ashley Mack to come over. At the time, Guy was seeing Mack's estranged wife.
Prior to Dacey's kick, Mack and Guy had tussled and wildly swung at each other falling to the ground in wrestling holds.
Thomasson noted that at the time of the trial, the commonwealth's attorney's office had encouraged Dacey to consider pleading guilty to a lesser charge that "would carry a significantly shorter sentence," but Dacey declined.
Bray, who at the time was commonwealth's attorney in Colonial Heights, essentially removed himself from Dacey's case and relinquished much of the hands-on prosecution to two Stafford County prosecutors.
Morrissey said Dacey called him soon after she was sent to prison, and "I was sensitive to her case." He advised her to continue her education and she "availed herself of every program" in addition to tutoring inmates seeking GEDs. She became involved in dog training while at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women and eventually earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Ohio University through online courses, he said.
"She was a stellar inmate," Morrissey said, adding that Dacey began focusing on a potential pardon about two years ago. Morrissey assisted, meeting with Thomasson and the governor's chief of staff.
Morrissey, who lost his law license in June 2018 after a disciplinary hearing, said anyone can assist inmates with their parole or pardons and advocate on their behalf — a license to practice law is not required. "I went full steam ahead," he said.
Mike Mack said he holds no ill will towards Dacey's family about her pardon. "If I hadn't seen my child physically for seven years, I'd be joyful myself," he said. "But I have to be on the other side, in that I don't get to hug my child anymore because of her actions."
