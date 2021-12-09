Gov. Northam conditionally pardons Colonial Heights woman in controversial 2013 murder case that involved 4 defendants

The governor's decision surprised the victim's parents, who were dismayed that no one informed them that a pardon was being considered until a representative of the Virginia Parole Board called Monday to say it was a done deal.

"It's very displeasing to the family - all of us," said Mike Mack, the victim's father, who believes Dacey should be required to serve more of her sentence. "It would have been a very nice courtesy for one of the governor's people to call saying, we're sorry but we're looking into releasing [Dacey] and we feel that she's been rehabilitated."

But Morrissey, who has served as Dacey's advocate for many of the years she's been behind bars and helped draft her petition for a pardon, said he felt compelled to help right what he termed was a grievous wrong.

“I’m very sorry for [Mack's] family but it was a horrible miscarriage of justice and she got 20 years," said Morrissey, who represented one of the other defendants, Ashley Mack, in the case. "Everybody else [charged] was equally culpable and their charges were withdrawn or they were found not guilty. And Blair did seven years and she has been the poster child of a good inmate."