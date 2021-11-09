Government seeking tough prison term for disbarred lawyer who misappropriated $4 million; defense asks for leniency

Matson's lawyers conceded that Matson's conduct "was and is inexcusable. Nothing he has done or will do going forward can ever change that fact, and we do not endeavor to suggest otherwise."

But, they added, "Mr. Matson took immediate steps to atone for his misconduct. He voluntarily resigned from the bar ... he directed [his lawyers] to disclose critical information about his conduct that was not then known to the government, to cooperate fully, and eventually to negotiate a resolution with the Office of the U.S. Attorney. During that process, and beginning prior to pleading guilty, Mr. Matson worked with the government to make certain that all restitution was made."

"While his extraordinary efforts to pay restitution do not excuse his conduct or lessen the seriousness of the offense, they present a substantial mitigating factor that the Court should consider," wrote his lawyers.

Court records show that in 2019, Matson made false statements concerning allegations that he misappropriated funds as a court-appointed trustee in the bankruptcy of LandAmerica Financial Group. A federal investigation found instances of Matson’s embezzlement from the LandAmerica Trust between 2015 and 2018, totaling approximately $800,000 in misappropriated funds, prosecutors said.