"Graham gets to rest now," says McCormick family after Rand Hooper is found guilty of two felonies related to boat crash that left their son dead

"He would have survived," Kite said of Graham McCormick. "He would have survived if someone would have helped him. He left his best friend to drown."

A state medical examiner determined the cause of death was drowning. Though blunt-force trauma contributed to his death, the lacerations to his head wouldn't have killed him on their own, the doctor testified Wednesday.

After at first denying knowing what happened to McCormick, Hooper later told police he figured McCormick was a good swimmer, detectives testified.

"That's like saying a person ejected from a vehicle in a crash is a good walker," Kite said.

"He knew Graham was in the water, and he left. The two were friends. But when push came to shove, it was Rand Hooper who mattered, not Graham McCormick."

Kite said Hooper fled because he didn't want to get in trouble.

Hooper's three-man defense team, led by Craig Cooley, didn't contest that the crash occurred, but they said McCormick was driving, not Hooper, and that prosecutors couldn't prove otherwise.