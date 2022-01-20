"Graham gets to rest now," says McCormick family after Rand Hooper is found guilty of two felonies related to boat crash that left their son dead

NORFOLK — Burke McCormick embraced his remaining son just after the verdicts were read Thursday holding a Richmond man responsible for the death of his eldest son, Graham McCormick.
A Norfolk jury found John Randolph “Rand” Hooper, 35, guilty of involuntary manslaughter and failure to render aid after a boating accident in Lancaster County that killed 31-year-old Graham McCormick in 2017.
"Graham gets to rest now," Gordon McCormick, Graham's brother, said in an interview after the three-day trial, which ended a day ahead of schedule. "I've lost 4 1/2 years of my life waiting for justice."
Graham McCormick was found floating in Carter Creek, off the Rappahannock River, on the morning of Aug. 11, 2017.
He had been visiting Hooper at his parents' Irvington home. They had been drinking when they took a boat for a late-night joy ride. It crashed into a bulkhead that juts into the creek about two miles, by water, south of the Hooper home, sending McCormick overboard. Hooper returned to his parents' home on the boat, leaving McCormick to drown.
His death stunned the family, which only 18 months earlier had buried their youngest son, Will, after a long battle with cancer. During her testimony, Sallie Graham, Graham McCormick's mother, said when his body was found, she insisted on seeing him.
"I held his brother," Sallie Graham testified. "I have to see him. I have to hold him."
But the real shock came at Hooper's involvement, which the family didn't know the extent of until after Hooper spoke at Graham McCormick's funeral, a little over a week after the crash.
"They were the best of friends," Burke McCormick testified. Later, in an interview after the trial, he added: "The enormous sense of betrayal I feel, it's palpable."
Hooper left the courtroom in handcuffs. He could face up to 15 years in prison for the two felonies. A date for sentencing has not been set.
Hooper had faced a more serious charge of aggravated manslaughter, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser degree of manslaughter. The most serious charge, felony murder, was dismissed earlier Thursday by retired Norfolk Circuit Court Judge Charles Poston, who said there was insufficient evidence to support malice, which is an essential element in proving the charge.
The jury reached its verdict after a little over 90 minutes of deliberation.
King William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew R. Kite argued that Hooper's actions were essentially "the same as driving, drunk, on the wrong side of the highway."
"He would have survived," Kite said of Graham McCormick. "He would have survived if someone would have helped him. He left his best friend to drown."
A state medical examiner determined the cause of death was drowning. Though blunt-force trauma contributed to his death, the lacerations to his head wouldn't have killed him on their own, the doctor testified Wednesday.
After at first denying knowing what happened to McCormick, Hooper later told police he figured McCormick was a good swimmer, detectives testified.
"That's like saying a person ejected from a vehicle in a crash is a good walker," Kite said.
"He knew Graham was in the water, and he left. The two were friends. But when push came to shove, it was Rand Hooper who mattered, not Graham McCormick."
Kite said Hooper fled because he didn't want to get in trouble.
Hooper's three-man defense team, led by Craig Cooley, didn't contest that the crash occurred, but they said McCormick was driving, not Hooper, and that prosecutors couldn't prove otherwise.
"All that evidence, all of that testimony over the last three days would be identical no matter who the operator of the boat was," Cooley told the jury. "No matter if it was Mr. Hooper or Mr. McCormick, or you or me."
Kite pointed out that earlier testimony showed that Hooper claimed not to remember who was driving, not that he wasn't.
The case was tried in Norfolk because of the media attention the long-running case has received in Lancaster County and Richmond. Hooper and McCormick are from Richmond, though McCormick had moved to Atlanta shortly before his death for a job in banking. Both men’s parents still live in the Richmond area.
"This case had more twists and turns that a bobsled track," said Burke McCormick afterward. "It was long, hard slog to get justice."
Former Lancaster County prosecutor Jan Smith, who lost re-election in 2019 and has since had his law license suspended for a year for his handling of this case, initially charged Hooper with a misdemeanor for failing to report the crash about two months after it happened. He later withdrew it, saying others would be filed. It took nearly a year for Smith to seek new charges. In the meantime, McCormick’s family filed a civil lawsuit and received a $4 million settlement.
In 2019, Smith and Hooper’s attorneys negotiated a controversial plea agreement in for which Hooper would serve only one year of a 15-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter and failure to render aid, which are the same charges Hooper was convicted of Thursday. McCormick’s family said that the punishment was too lenient.
Before that plea agreement could be entered in court, Lancaster Circuit Judge R. Michael McKenney recused himself after receiving a letter from a witness in the case. In the letter, Benjamin M. “Chip” Woodson, who owns the land just off of which McCormick’s body was found, said Smith alleged that McKenney had already made up his mind about the case, which the judge denied.
McKenney appointed Circuit Judge Herbert M. Hewitt, who typically presides in King George County. Five months later, Hewitt rejected the plea deal, saying the sentence was inappropriate and that Hooper’s actions came from “a cold and malignant heart.”
The case passed through a few other hands until it landed on the desk of retired Judge Charles Poston. A special prosecutor, Kite, was appointed after Smith’s successor, Tony Spencer, was removed from the case after Hooper’s attorneys alleged his election was supported by McCormick’s family.
In October 2020, Kite dropped all charges against Hooper; then, in December 2020, Hooper was indicted on the more serious charges he now faces.
In the rotunda outside the courtroom, the McCormick family and friends clapped for Kite, and his deputy Tiffany Webb.
Gordon McCormick said he had nearly lost faith in the criminal justice system.
"All I was after from day one, was the truth," he said. "There was not a more truthful, decent person than Graham. He can rest easy knowing the truth has been told."
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD