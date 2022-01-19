Graham McCormick's head injuries in Lancaster boat wreck 'should have been survivable,' witness says on day two of Rand Hooper's trial

NORFOLK — Graham McCormick likely would not have died from the head wounds he received when he was thrown from a boat that crashed into a bulkhead during a late-night joy ride in Lancaster County, a state medical examiner testified Wednesday during the trial for the Richmond man accused of leaving McCormick to drown more than four years ago.
Jennifer Bowers concluded that McCormick, who was 31 and in otherwise good health, died from drowning. He had lacerations on his skull and the back of his body, and she said that blunt-force trauma contributed to his death. But those injuries alone would not have killed him.
“He might have had a concussion, but he should have been able to go to a hospital and walk out with those injuries,” Bowers said. “It should have been survivable.”
Prosecutors say John Randolph “Rand” Hooper was driving the boat when it crashed and left McCormick in the water. McCormick had been visiting his good friend, staying at Hooper’s parents’ Irvington home, about 2 miles north of where he was found floating on Aug. 11, 2017.
Hooper’s defense team, led by attorney Craig Cooley, said McCormick was the one driving the boat, not Hooper, and that prosecutors can’t definitively prove otherwise.
Both men were drunk at the time — Bowers testified that McCormick’s blood-alcohol content was .186%, well above the legal limit to drive, which is .08%, but also not enough to kill him. Cooley said Hooper’s memory beyond the impact is fuzzy.
Hooper, 35, of Richmond, has pleaded not guilty to the charges of felony homicide, aggravated manslaughter while operating a boat under the influence and failure to render aid after the accident that resulted in McCormick’s death.
The prosecution’s case hit a stumbling block first thing on Wednesday, the second of what is expected to be a four-day trial, when retired Circuit Court Judge Charles Poston denied a motion to introduce Hooper’s DUI conviction from 2015.
In 2016, a Richmond General District Court judge issued new restrictions on Hooper’s driver’s license based on the DUI — his second in five to 10 years, according to online court records — that included monitoring by the state’s Alcohol Safety Action Program, or ASAP, and installing an ignition interlock, which prevents a car from starting if a driver is drunk.
These restrictions would have been in place at the time of the 2017 boating accident that killed McCormick, according to King William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew R. Kite, who is trying the case.
“The defendant was aware he was under some sort of probation,” Kite said Wednesday morning. “The commonwealth seeks to explain why he left the scene, this evidence does that.”
Cooley said allowing the jury to hear about the conviction would have been unduly prejudicial to his client. Poston agreed.
It was not immediately clear how big of a setback the judge’s denial of the prosecution’s motion will be for its case.
But with one witness left — the last of four Lancaster detectives who investigated the case — the prosecution is likely to rest Thursday.
On Wednesday, jurors heard from a witness, Benjamin Woodson, who owns the piece of land near the mouth of Carter Creek off the Rappahannock River that the boat struck and where McCormick’s body was found.
Woodson described seeing McCormick’s body floating face-up just below the surface of the water. He was fully clothed with his shirt tucked in his shorts, “like he’d just walked out the door,” Woodson testified.
The panel — made up of 10 women and six men, four of whom will be alternates — also heard at great length about the damage to the 1999 Boston Whaler and bulkhead it hit. Kite led a conservation officer with the state Department of Wildlife Resources, formerly called the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, through more than 100 pictures of the damage. Jurors heads were lulling by the end of the testimony — until the officer pulled out a Barbie Dream Boat as a prop. That got some laughs, rousing the courtroom.
On Tuesday, McCormick’s mother, father and brother described how they learned of his death after Hooper had told them McCormick was missing the morning after the boating crash. Sallie Graham testified to her frantic search for her son including knocking on neighbors’ doors around the Hooper home and probing the water around their dock with an oar.
