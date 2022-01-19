Graham McCormick's head injuries in Lancaster boat wreck 'should have been survivable,' witness says on day two of Rand Hooper's trial

It was not immediately clear how big of a setback the judge’s denial of the prosecution’s motion will be for its case.

But with one witness left — the last of four Lancaster detectives who investigated the case — the prosecution is likely to rest Thursday.

On Wednesday, jurors heard from a witness, Benjamin Woodson, who owns the piece of land near the mouth of Carter Creek off the Rappahannock River that the boat struck and where McCormick’s body was found.

Woodson described seeing McCormick’s body floating face-up just below the surface of the water. He was fully clothed with his shirt tucked in his shorts, “like he’d just walked out the door,” Woodson testified.

The panel — made up of 10 women and six men, four of whom will be alternates — also heard at great length about the damage to the 1999 Boston Whaler and bulkhead it hit. Kite led a conservation officer with the state Department of Wildlife Resources, formerly called the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, through more than 100 pictures of the damage. Jurors heads were lulling by the end of the testimony — until the officer pulled out a Barbie Dream Boat as a prop. That got some laughs, rousing the courtroom.

On Tuesday, McCormick’s mother, father and brother described how they learned of his death after Hooper had told them McCormick was missing the morning after the boating crash. Sallie Graham testified to her frantic search for her son including knocking on neighbors’ doors around the Hooper home and probing the water around their dock with an oar.