Grief, anger sparks gunfire at church funeral in Chesterfield

Gunshots were fired during a fight inside, causing attendees to stampede for the exits. Police don't believe anyone was struck, but they're now trying to identify the shooter.

The incident occurred about 12:20 p.m. at the New Life Outreach International Church at 1005 Turner Road, as two off-duty Chesterfield police officers were waiting in the parking lot to conduct a funeral escort.

Suddenly, the officers heard what sounded like two gunshots being fired.

As the officers soon learned, one the funeral attendees felt the need to fire a weapon amid the large gathering inside.

"Sometime during the course of the funeral, or when things had ended and folks were starting to kind of depart, some small fights had broken out amongst some family members or people that were attending the funeral," said Chesterfield police Maj. Michael Louth. "That's when the gunshots [rang out]."

As the officer raced inside to investigate, "people were trying to flee the building as expeditiously as they possibly could," Louth said "So you had lot of people coming out of the building in every direction."

Consequently, the shooter was able to slip away.

"So we're still trying to firm things up and find out exactly what happened, and find out who actually fired the weapon," Louth said.

No one apparently was struck by the gunfire. Police checked area hospitals and emergency medical centers to ensure no one showed up with a gunshot wound, Louth said. So far, "we don't have any indication that anyone was actually shot."

Police did find damage to the church's ceiling from the rounds fired.

"We're trying to catch up with the families that were participating there, so we can identify [the person with the gun]," Louth said, adding the investigation is ongoing.

Louth said the deceased whose funeral was being held Sunday was not a member of the church. However, a relative of the deceased had formerly been a member, and the church allowed that individual to hold their family's funeral there.

In a Facebook video, Associate Pastor Rosalinda Rivera said the church had rented its building to non-church members for a funeral service. She said an argument took place during the funeral between a few of the deceased's family members that escalated in the lobby, when someone pulled a gun and fired it twice into the air.

"We are very, very grateful that nobody was injured," Rivera said. "I also want to thank the Chesterfield County police officers who came out so quickly and responded to the situation."

We have been in the area here for over 50 years and we never had an incident like this, nor do we intend to ever have one again," she said.