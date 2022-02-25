Group of clergy, activists arrive at City Hall to confront Mayor Stoney about Richmond's gun violence

A group of about 100 clergy and activists arrived at City Hall in Richmond Friday morning, and are planning to confront Mayor Levar Stoney after they say he refused meetings with them for two years to discuss gun violence prevention.

Richmonders Involved to Strengthen Our Communities, or RISC, said it has attempted to meet with Stoney on 11 occasions since he was re-elected in 2020 - all of which have been denied. Meanwhile, 154 people have been killed in Richmond, the group said.

On February 11, the group sent a letter saying they would come to City Hall on Friday to meet with him at 11 a.m. The group said the mayor also declined to meet, but they plan to show up anyway.

RISC is backing a gun violence prevention program called Group Violence Intervention, or GVI. The strategy was pioneered in Boston under “Operation Ceasefire” in the 1990s and calls for community members to partner with police and social service providers to work with those most at risk for committing violence. It has since been implemented in Oakland, where it reduced homicides by 46%; in New Haven, Conn., where it resulted in a 78% reduction in gun homicides; in Stockton, Cali., with a 42% reduction.

"That solution has been ignored for 2 years and recently the Mayor proposed a hodgepodge of strategies to tackle the problem with a pricetag of millions," the group said in a press release.

The group has proposed a problem analysis, which targets those most likely to commit violence, with the National Network for Safe Communities at a cost of $25,000 and a two-year contract with the NNSC to implement GVI, which would cost $250,000.

Earlier this month, Stoney announced a new $500,000 gun buyback program, promised to distribute $1 million in community grants to combat gun violence, and hired a new community safety coordinator - a position that was originally recommended by a task force the city administration formed in 2020 to "reimagine" public safety.

Officials said the funding will come from federal aid the city received last year from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The nonprofit NextUp RVA, which operates after-school programming for Richmond Public Schools students, will oversee the flow of money to community-led programs focused on parenting support, mental health services, tutoring, mentorships and after-school programs.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said his department is also playing a role in the strategy with a plan to hire three civilian "violence interrupters."

The mayor and other officials said the goal of these initiatives is to stem the tide of gun violence, which last year resulted in 90 homicides, the highest annual count since 2004.

