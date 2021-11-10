GRTC: Confrontation between two bus passengers led to fatal shooting in South Richmond

A passenger on a GRTC bus was fatally shot after a confrontation started between him and another passenger late Tuesday night in Richmond, according to GRTC.

The confrontation erupted aboard the bus about 11 p.m. and the police were summoned to the 4000 block of Hull Street, near Southside Plaza in South Richmond, for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and located the wounded man on the bus and he was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

In a statement on Wednesday, GRTC said it had retrieved on-board security footage for investigators that includes audio and video of the inside and outside of the bus.

The transit company added that the bus operator is off duty on paid leave and was uninjured during the incident.

"Their quick-thinking, situational awareness, and active shooter safety training ensured GRTC Radio Supervision was notified of the escalating conflict before gunfire occurred, which enabled the fastest emergency response possible by police and EMS," said GRTC's CEO, Julie Timm, in the statement. "This was a horrific experience and GRTC has professional counselors available for any staff seeking help.”