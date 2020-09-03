Guatemalan man who got DUI in Richmond is sentenced for illegal re-entry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Diego Tino-Calvo of Guatemala, who illegally entered the U.S. at least 14 times in the past 22 years, was sentenced Thursday to 21 months in prison for illegal re-entry after a felony conviction.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Tino-Calvo, 45, first illegally entered the U.S. in 1998. He has been convicted twice of illegal re-entry of an immigrant in two separate federal courts — first in 2011 in Virginia and then in 2017 in Arizona.

While in the U.S., he was convicted of other crimes including several instances of driving under the influence. Tino-Calvo most recently came to the attention of immigration officials after he was arrested in November 2019 for driving under the influence in Richmond.