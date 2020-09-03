Guatemalan man who got DUI in Richmond is sentenced for illegal re-entry

Diego Tino-Calvo of Guatemala, who illegally entered the U.S. at least 14 times in the past 22 years, was sentenced Thursday to 21 months in prison for illegal re-entry after a felony conviction.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Tino-Calvo, 45, first illegally entered the U.S. in 1998. He has been convicted twice of illegal re-entry of an immigrant in two separate federal courts — first in 2011 in Virginia and then in 2017 in Arizona.
While in the U.S., he was convicted of other crimes including several instances of driving under the influence. Tino-Calvo most recently came to the attention of immigration officials after he was arrested in November 2019 for driving under the influence in Richmond.
He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne.