Guatemalan migrant accused by Richmond police of plotting July 4 mass shooting pleads guilty to immigration offense

A Guatemalan immigrant identified by Richmond police as one of two people
behind an alleged mass shooting plot on July 4 at Dogwood Dell pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to re-entering the U.S. after having been deported.
Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas, 38, entered his guilty plea to the immigration charge during an uneventful 30-minute hearing before U.S. District Court Judge M. Hannah Lauck. She convicted him after accepting his plea and set sentencing for Nov. 10. The maximum punishment for the offense is two years in prison, but Balcarcel-Bavagas likely will get half of that or less, according to a court discussion about the matter.
Mechanicsville football has suspended all practices and postponed all games until further notice amid an investigation into hazing within the program.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kashan Pathan, who is prosecuting the case, made no mention of the alleged mass shooting plot or what role, if any, Balcarcel-Bavagas allegedly played in it.
If the U.S. Attorney's Office addresses that topic, it likely will occur at sentencing and in a memorandum filed in advance that outlines the government's position on what punishment Balcarcel-Bavagas should receive.
House at 3112 Columbia Street photographed on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
The U.S. Attorney's Office assumed prosecution of the case after the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's Office withdrew firearm charges against Balcarcel-Bavagas and co-defendant Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, during an Aug. 3 hearing in Richmond General District Court. During questioning by Judge David Hicks, Assistant Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Clint Seal said the prosecutor's office had no evidence that a mass shooting was planned by the defendants for Dogwood Dell on July 4.
In several subsequent interviews and statements, Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith has steadfastly maintained that Dogwood Dell had been targeted by the pair for a mass shooting, and that his department thwarted the attack after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen.
On July 1, Richmond investigators seized two AR-15 assault-style rifle and a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and about 200 rounds of ammunition from a home where the two men were living at 3112 Columbia St. in South Richmond.
House at 3112 Columbia Street photographed on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
According to the government's statement of facts related to Balcarcel-Bavagas' guilty plea to the immigration offense, he is a citizen of Guatemala residing illegally in the U.S. who who previously was removed twice from the country.
He was first encountered by Immigration and Customs officers in the Carbon County, Wyoming Jail on Sept. 13, 2007, after being detained for driving under the influence of alcohol. After appealing an immigration judge's order that he be removed, and subsequently losing the appeal, he was granted permission to depart the U.S. voluntarily and did so on Oct. 22, 2013, the facts statement says
Less than a year later, Balcarcel-Bavagas was encountered on July 31, 2014, by the U.S. Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. After determining he had previously been removed, Balcarcel-Bavagas was deported on Aug. 8, 2014, according to the government's statement.
The U.S. Attorney's Office statement of facts in the case involving Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas, who pleaded guilty to re-entering the U.S. after being deported.
Mark Bowes
He was next encountered on July 1 by Richmond police at the house on Columbia Street, as officers investigated the tip about a planned mass shooting on July 4.
When asked by the judge whether the government's statement of facts needed any corrections or revisions, Balarcel-Bavagas replied through an interpreter, "It's all fine."
The person who tipped Richmond police identified Balcarcel-Bavagas as the person who was planning the shooting, according to a search warrant affidavit. The tipster further advised that Balcarcel-Bavagas, known to the tipster as “Chapin,” had connections to a gang called “Los Zetas.” Police said Zetas is a reference to the Zetas cartel that operates in Mexico and the U.S.
In city court records, Balcarcel-Bavagas told a Richmond magistrate that he has been living in Richmond for three or four months and resided in Denver for three years before that. He was employed doing electrical work and earned $1,100 weekly when working 40 hours a week.
