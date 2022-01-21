Guatemalan national extradited to U.S. to stand trial in Chesterfield on murder charge in 2006 killing

The fatal shooting was featured on "America's Most Wanted" in November 2009.

In an episode about the incident, host John Walsh said jealousy was the motive behind the shooting. Luna had moved in with a girlfriend who Camacho once dated, and Camacho still kept in touch with her. Camacho drove to her residence the night of the shooting to check in with her, according to the show's account.

After identifying Luna as a suspect and obtaining warrants for his arrest, detectives were unable to locate him and he ultimately fled the country, police said.

Then in May 2018, detectives obtained indictments for Luna on the current charges and began pursuing his extradition from Guatemala, where he was located.

Luna was accused in his home country of killing Angel Amado, the mayor of Rabinal, Guatemala, in a shooting in which Amado and one of his counselors were ambushed on a dirt road as they were riding in a vehicle to Guatemala City, according to the Guatemalan newspaper La Hora. Three other people were convicted of the killing and each sentenced to 71 years in prison.