Guatemalan national extradited to U.S. to stand trial in Chesterfield on murder charge in 2006 killing

A Guatemalan man who was detained in his home country in 2020 in connection with the September 2006 fatal shooting of a Chesterfield County man was brought back to Chesterfield on Friday to stand trial after being extradited to the U.S. earlier this week, Chesterfield authorities said.
Dima DeJesus Luna, 46, was taken into custody by Chesterfield police Friday at Dulles International Airport. He was then arraigned in Chesterfield Circuit Court on charges of first-degree murder, malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle, Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport said.
While living in the U.S. illegally, Luna, then 31, is accused of killing Herber Felipe Sucup, 21, and wounding Elisea Camacho by firing into the SUV they were riding in on Sept. 13, 2006. The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 6000 block of Cricklewood Drive in the apartment complex where the victims lived.
According to Chesterfield police, Luna approached the SUV on foot and fired two shots into the vehicle before getting into a vehicle and driving away. Camacho, who was driving the SUV, drove to a convenience store at Dundas Road and U.S. 1, where police were called.
When officers arrived, they found Sucup dead in the back seat with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Officers followed a blood trail and located Camacho in front of Falling Creek apartments. He sustained a non-life-threatening wound to his upper torso but survived the shooting.
The fatal shooting was featured on "America's Most Wanted" in November 2009.
In an episode about the incident, host John Walsh said jealousy was the motive behind the shooting. Luna had moved in with a girlfriend who Camacho once dated, and Camacho still kept in touch with her. Camacho drove to her residence the night of the shooting to check in with her, according to the show's account.
After identifying Luna as a suspect and obtaining warrants for his arrest, detectives were unable to locate him and he ultimately fled the country, police said.
Then in May 2018, detectives obtained indictments for Luna on the current charges and began pursuing his extradition from Guatemala, where he was located.
Luna was accused in his home country of killing Angel Amado, the mayor of Rabinal, Guatemala, in a shooting in which Amado and one of his counselors were ambushed on a dirt road as they were riding in a vehicle to Guatemala City, according to the Guatemalan newspaper La Hora. Three other people were convicted of the killing and each sentenced to 71 years in prison.
On Oct. 16, 2020, two days days after a Guatemalan court found Luna not guilty of killing Amado, the country's National Civil Police arrested Luna on a U.S. detainer related to the Chesterfield charges as he was being released from a Guatemalan prison.
During Luna's arraignment Friday morning, the Chesterfield Public Defender's Office was appointed to represent him. He is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 7 for a status hearing in his case.
His extradition was a combined effort that involved the U.S. Department of Justice Office of International Affairs, the U.S. State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.
