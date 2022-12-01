 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gun found in carry-on at Richmond airport: TSA

McEachin funeral scheduled; Local Chef wins on HBO; Snow leopard cub makes appearance

Police cited an Augusta County man after a loaded firearm was found in his carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said.

In this photo released by the Transportation Security Administration on Thursday, a firearm that officials said was found in a carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport is shown. 

TSA officers stopped the Swoope resident on Thursday morning when an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit was triggered.

The gun was confiscated and the man was cited, the TSA said. 

A total of 20 firearms have been caught at Richmond airport checkpoints in 2022. Twenty were found in 2021. 

