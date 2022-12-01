Gun found in carry-on at Richmond airport: TSA

Police cited an Augusta County man after a loaded firearm was found in his carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said.
TSA officers stopped the Swoope resident on Thursday morning when an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit was triggered.
The gun was confiscated and the man was cited, the TSA said.
A total of 20 firearms have been caught at Richmond airport checkpoints in 2022. Twenty were found in 2021.
