top story

Gunman gets 25 years in fatal Richmond shooting



A Richmond man charged with committing the city’s first homicide of 2022 was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday.

During a hearing at Richmond Circuit Court, Zakell Johnson, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm.

Prosecutors said Johnson was upset with Rupert Haughton, 36, on the morning of Jan. 14 because Johnson believed his wallet had been taken. Johnson told police in an interview that he went to a residence in the 2200 block of West Grace Street and waited for Haughton, then confronted him with a 9 mm handgun and shot him in the head and neck.

Johnson then approached two police officers outside the Home Team Grill at 1630 W. Main St. and admitted to killing Haughton. Officers recovered the handgun, and located Haughton and three 9 mm cartridge casings from the scene.

The autopsy submitted by prosecution found Haughton’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Chief Judge William R. Marchant oversaw the proceedings Monday and sentenced Johnson to 40 years for second-degree murder, with 18 years suspended, as well as three years for felony use of a firearm.

Johnson was initially charged with discharging a firearm at an occupied building.

A total of 47 homicides have been reported so far this year in Richmond.

