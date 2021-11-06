Guns stolen after SUV rams into front of police equipment store in Chesterfield

Authorities are investigating a burglary early Saturday at a Chesterfield County police equipment store at which an unidentified man got in by ramming an SUV into the front of the shop and made off with an undetermined number of firearms.

The break-in at Town Police Supply, in the 3500 block of Courthouse Road, occurred shortly after 1 a.m., Chesterfield police said in a written statement.

The suspect, based on surveillance video, was described as a Black male, 20 to 25 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with an average build. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark plaid trousers and dark-colored gloves.

Police said the suspect drove the white Mercedes sport-utility vehicle into the store’s façade and, once inside, smashed a display case and grabbed the weapons.