Hanover authorities awaiting DNA results on human bones found near Atlee Recreation Center

Hanover County investigators are still waiting on the results of a DNA analysis of human bones discovered three months ago near the Atlee Recreation Center to determine the person’s identity.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office has made a tentative identification of the remains; no foul play is suspected.

“Currently, investigators are waiting on DNA from the Department of Forensic Science to make a positive identification,” said Hanover sheriff’s spokesman Lt. James Cooper. “Investigators have a tentative identification of the remains found but can’t say for certain until laboratory analysis of the DNA comes back.”