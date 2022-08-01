Hanover authorities awaiting DNA results on human bones found near Atlee Recreation Center

Hanover County investigators are still waiting on the results of a DNA analysis of human bones discovered three months ago near the Atlee Recreation Center to determine the person’s identity.
The Hanover Sheriff’s Office has made a tentative identification of the remains; no foul play is suspected.
“Currently, investigators are waiting on DNA from the Department of Forensic Science to make a positive identification,” said Hanover sheriff’s spokesman Lt. James Cooper. “Investigators have a tentative identification of the remains found but can’t say for certain until laboratory analysis of the DNA comes back.”
The remains were discovered after authorities received a call just after 5 p.m. on April 29 from residents collecting trash near the recreation center at 9411 Staple Lane in Mechanicsville. They reported they may have discovered human bones and clothing.
