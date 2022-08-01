 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hanover authorities awaiting DNA results on human bones found near Atlee Recreation Center

Hanover County Sheriff's Office

Hanover County investigators are still waiting on the results of a DNA analysis of human bones discovered three months ago near the Atlee Recreation Center to determine the person’s identity.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office has made a tentative identification of the remains; no foul play is suspected.

“Currently, investigators are waiting on DNA from the Department of Forensic Science to make a positive identification,” said Hanover sheriff’s spokesman Lt. James Cooper. “Investigators have a tentative identification of the remains found but can’t say for certain until laboratory analysis of the DNA comes back.”

The remains were discovered after authorities received a call just after 5 p.m. on April 29 from residents collecting trash near the recreation center at 9411 Staple Lane in Mechanicsville. They reported they may have discovered human bones and clothing.

