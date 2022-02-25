Hanover County Sheriffs respond to fatal, single-vehicle crash

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal crash involving a single-vehicle Friday morning.

Officials say the accident occurred around noon near Retreat Farm Lane off of Piping Tree Ferry Road.

Their initial investigation indicates that a 2014 Ford mustang traveling north on Retreat Farm Lane ran off the right shoulder and collided head on with a tree. Deputies say the the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Officials identified the driver as Charles Yancey Young, 37, of Mechanicsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.