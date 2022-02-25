Hanover County Sheriffs respond to fatal, single-vehicle crash

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal crash involving a single-vehicle Friday morning.
Officials say the accident occurred around noon near Retreat Farm Lane off of Piping Tree Ferry Road.
Their initial investigation indicates that a 2014 Ford mustang traveling north on Retreat Farm Lane ran off the right shoulder and collided head on with a tree. Deputies say the the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Officials identified the driver as Charles Yancey Young, 37, of Mechanicsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
This incident is still under investigation.