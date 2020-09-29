Hanover firefighters recall death of Lt. Brad Clark on first day of manslaughter trial

Quietly and at times pausing for composure, Hanover County firefighters on Tuesday described the death of Lt. Brad Clark, killed in a traffic crash along Interstate 295 during Tropical Storm Michael almost two years ago.
Two firefighters — one of them on his first day in the field — heard a warning shout from Clark through the wind and rain before they were knocked unconscious in the crash, waking up later on the highway. Another recounted crawling under the fire truck to help free Clark, who was pinned.
At one point, Lester Labarge, the tractor trailer driver now on trial for Clark's death, placed his elbows on the defense table and covered his face with his hands while listening to the emotional testimony.
Clark, 43, of Mechanicsville, died at the scene of the 9:09 p.m. accident on Oct. 11, 2018, on southbound I-295 near the Meadowbridge Road-Pole Green Road exit, where they had been called to an accident.
Seconds after stopping at the scene of the accident, Clark's truck was hit from behind by a hydroplaning tractor trailer driven by Labarge, of California, Md.
Two other firefighters suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized; one of them lost part of his leg. A third firefighter suffered minor injuries.
Labarge is on trial before Hanover County Circuit Judge Patricia Kelly this week on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. If convicted of manslaughter, he faces one to 10 years in prison and up to 12 months in jail for reckless driving.
The two-day trial began Tuesday with opening statements from Stephen B. Royalty, the assistant commonwealth's attorney prosecuting the case, and Labarge's lawyer, Theodore Bruns.
Labarge's misconduct, said Royalty, can be summed up in five words: "Throwing caution to the wind."
He said the evidence would show that Labarge was negligently hauling a 17,800-pound trailer in poor visibility. The truck was susceptible to hydroplaning in the heavy rain and to buffeting from the high winds as he approached Clark's firetruck.
"He was driving a dangerous instrumentality," said Royalty of Labarge.
The fire truck was stopped at the scene of an earlier accident with its red, white and yellow lights flashing, its front end at the median and its rear end blocking the left lane.
Royalty also said that the tractor trailer had a brake problem and that Labarge was on his cellphone for more than two hours with the driver of another tractor trailer that accompanied his truck from Springfield that night. The call did not end until the impact of the crash, he said.
Bruns said the evidence would show that there was no wrongdoing on Labarge's part. "Sometimes an accident is just an accident," he said.
He said the cellphone call was hands-free and no different from Labarge talking to a passenger in the truck. Bruns said that data will show that speed was not a factor, that the tractor trailer was traveling well below the posted speed of 70 mph.
Bruns conceded there was a problem with a brake lining but that it had no impact on the ability to stop the truck.
Bruns said that it was not criminally negligent to drive in a storm, that many others were out that night driving as well. He said Labarge was trying to mitigate the impact of wind on his empty tractor trailer when it hydroplaned and the truck cab struck the rear of the fire truck.
Lt. Colin Bunn testified that as he traveled to the scene of the initial accident, his truck was in the left lane when he saw a pickup truck followed by two tractor trailers in the right lane pass his truck at what he believed was an unsafe speed.
Soon afterward, he saw the second tractor trailer that passed him hydroplane, jackknife and head for the parked fire truck ahead. Bunn said he was the first person on the scene after the crash.
Bunn said he spotted Clark. His voice breaking at times, Bunn said, "I tried to extricate him from under the engine and I was unable to do so." He said he then sought out and started helping the other firefighters on Clark's truck.
Capt. David Johnston testified that he also saw the two tractor trailers pass by on the right. "I was surprised at how fast they were traveling because of the conditions that we were seeing," he said.
Once at the crash, Johnston said he spotted Clark's legs under the truck. He testified that he crawled under the truck, but that Clark was pinned there. The truck had to be backed up 12 to 18 inches so he could be freed.
Christopher Elish, a firefighter on Clark's truck, said that as soon as the truck stopped, he jumped off the truck toward the vehicle that had crashed earlier.
Moments later he heard Clark shout, "You've got to be kidding me," apparently seeing the skidding tractor trailer headed for them. Elish said that until then he was not aware of the danger. "I had no idea until Brad gave the warning," he said.
Carter Lewis, also on the truck that was hit, had been a firefighter for only two months and it was his first day in the field. He could not make out what Clark said, but Lewis said he also heard Clark shout.
Next thing he knew, he testified, "I was unconscious and then I woke up in [the left lane] on the highway."
Dave Johnson, who drove Clark's truck, is no longer a firefighter. He testified that he has no recollection of driving to the scene or of the accident — only the impact on his body.
"I remember my ears popping and a bright light," he said.
The trial is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
