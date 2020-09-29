Hanover firefighters recall death of Lt. Brad Clark on first day of manslaughter trial

Bruns conceded there was a problem with a brake lining but that it had no impact on the ability to stop the truck.

Bruns said that it was not criminally negligent to drive in a storm, that many others were out that night driving as well. He said Labarge was trying to mitigate the impact of wind on his empty tractor trailer when it hydroplaned and the truck cab struck the rear of the fire truck.

Lt. Colin Bunn testified that as he traveled to the scene of the initial accident, his truck was in the left lane when he saw a pickup truck followed by two tractor trailers in the right lane pass his truck at what he believed was an unsafe speed.

Soon afterward, he saw the second tractor trailer that passed him hydroplane, jackknife and head for the parked fire truck ahead. Bunn said he was the first person on the scene after the crash.

Bunn said he spotted Clark. His voice breaking at times, Bunn said, "I tried to extricate him from under the engine and I was unable to do so." He said he then sought out and started helping the other firefighters on Clark's truck.

Capt. David Johnston testified that he also saw the two tractor trailers pass by on the right. "I was surprised at how fast they were traveling because of the conditions that we were seeing," he said.