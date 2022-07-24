 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hanover Sheriff's Office seeking identity of homicide victim

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of a young woman found dead Thursday morning off the shoulder of Winns Church Road and Greenwood Road in what has been ruled a homicide.

She is described as a Black adult female, 18 years old to early 20s, 4’11” tall and weighing approximately 102 lbs. Tattoos with the phrases “Serendipity” (left wrist), “Fly” (chest), “It is what it is” (left hip), “BAD HABITS”, “PACIFY HER”, and “LOVE ME” are located on her upper body and arms.

Anyone with information about this case, or who can assist with identifying this individual, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

mwilliams@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6815

Twitter: @RTDMPW

