Hanover teen gets 1 year in fentanyl overdose death of Patrick Henry High School student, 16

A Hanover County teen was sentenced Thursday to serve one year in prison for providing a pill laced with deadly fentanyl to a 16-year-old female friend who overdosed and died two days after taking the drug. The victim believed she had consumed Percocet, an opioid pain reliever.

After observing that Delaney Lynn-Clark Thompson was experiencing symptoms of an overdose, Elmore James Hall, known as E.J., left Thompson at her father’s home in Lakeridge Square Apartments on Dec. 10, 2021, without notifying anyone.

Her father later found Thompson unconscious and not breathing and, after paramedics detected a slight pulse, she was rushed to a local hospital. She died two days later after being transferred to a second medical facility.

Hall, then 17, “never really explained why he made the decision to leave Thompson without calling for help,” Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney David G. Parker said in a summary of evidence prepared for the court.

Nearly two years after Thompson’s death, Hanover Circuit Judge John Overton Harris sentenced Hall to 15 years in prison with 14 years suspended on his earlier guilty pleas to involuntary manslaughter and distribution of a controlled substance as an accommodation. He originally was charged with felony homicide, which is the accidental killing of someone while in the commission of another crime.

Thompson, a junior at Patrick Henry High School in Ashland, apparently believed she had taken half a tablet of Percocet. Before she overdosed, Thompson told her younger sister that she was “high on Percocets,” according to evidence. Hall later told investigators that Thompson took a “Perc 30” pill he brought to her father’s apartment, and that he had taken the other half.

But the pill that Thompson and Hall split contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl, a state forensic toxicologist later determined.

It was not clear whether Hall knew the pill contained fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. Just 3 milligrams is enough to kill an average-sized man.

Fake pills containing fentanyl that are made to look like prescription opioids, such as Percocet, are easily accessible and often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms — making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including minors, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

2 plead guilty to South Richmond robbery killing Two of the four Richmond teens charged in a fatal shooting at The Belt Atlantic apartment complex last November pleaded guilty to murder and r…

According to the prosecution’s summary of facts, after Thompson’s father, James Thompson, found his daughter unresponsive in her bed and summoned paramedics, he told officers that he had been working in his bedroom all day and wasn’t aware of any visitors to his apartment.

Investigators subsequently learned, after interviewing Thompson’s then-14-year-old sister, that two males had come over to Thompson’s father’s apartment, where she was living, to hang out with her on the afternoon of Dec. 10, 2020. The sister identified one of the visitors as E.J. Hall.

Thompson’s sister told investigators that between 3 and 4 p.m. that day, Thompson went into the kitchen, “appearing to be high” with red eyes. It was then that Thompson told her sister that she was high on Percocet.

Between 5 and 5:30 p.m., Thompson’s sister went to Thompson’s room to say goodbye because she had to go to her mother’s home. At that time, Thompson was laying on her bed, was a little pale and snoring, and an abundance of saliva was on her pillow. The sister told investigators that she started to cry, but Hall told her not to worry, that Thompson was still breathing, and that they would’ve called 911 if she wasn’t. Hall said they would look after her.

Not wanting to get Thompson in trouble, the sister said she then left to go to a dinner with a relative.

That evening, a sheriff’s investigator searched Thompson’s phone and it showed messages between Thompson and Hall earlier in the day arranging for him to visit. There was another message from Hall that notified Thompson when he had arrived. Thompson’s father advised that he knew Hall, and had dropped his daughter off at his home in the past.

That led investigators to Hall’s residence in Beaverdam on Dec. 11, 2020, and Hall agreed to talk with them about what happened.

“His statements about the pill were initially evasive and inaccurate,” the prosecutor said in his summary. “Later, he would come clean and admit everything about what happened.”

Hall initially told police that Thompson was the only one who consumed a pill that day, and that she already had it in her possession. He later admitted taking the pill to Thompson’s apartment.

Hall told investigators that Thompson’s overdose symptoms weren’t as severe or abrupt as those he had seen previously in another friend’s overdose.

Dr. Jeffrey Gofton of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who conducted an autopsy, concluded that Thompson’s death was attributed to anoxic encephalopathy — a process that begins with the cessation of cerebral blood flow to brain tissue — due to fentanyl toxicity.

“The evidence would have established that [Hall] provided the pill containing fentanyl to Delaney Thompson for free, that he used half of it with her, and that she suffered a fatal overdose from that pill,” the prosecutor said. “The evidence would have been sufficient to show beyond a reasonable doubt that the death of Delaney Thompson was accidental, and contrary to the intention of the parties.”

“It would have established that [Hall’s] conduct that day was so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard of human life.”