Hanover's chief prosecutor plans to return after being sidelined since August by cardiac emergency

Hanover County Commonwealth's Attorney R.E. "Trip" Chalkley said he plans to return to the office as soon he is physically able after being sidelined with a "cardiac problem" since August that required surgery and ongoing treatment.

"I'm doing well. I feel fine; I'm weak obviously," Chalkley said Wednesday in a phone interview from his home. "I have a cardiac problem that's been resolved. The surgery was a success — the doctor's pleased. The [plan] now is just getting stronger to go back to work full-time."

Chalkley, 70, said he's been working from home and is in daily contact with his office.

The prosecutor said he experienced a sudden medical emergency of which he has no clear recollection.

"I just remember feeling bad," he said. "I don't remember going to the hospital, I don't remember the surgery, I don't remember the first part of rehab."

But since then, Chalkley said he's been on the road to recovery.

"I have no lack of memory, no lack of brain function, I have no speech problems, I have no movement problems," he said. "So I was very, very lucky."

Chalkley said he doesn't know what the future holds until he finishes his course of treatment — but he's optimistic.