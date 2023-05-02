Henrico County police are asking for the public's help identifying two people they say were involved in a vehicle theft.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Maywill Street at 6:29 p.m. Sunday for a report of a stolen motorcycle.

The victim told police a white and red 2014 Triumph Street Triple R motorcycle was stolen over the weekend, police said.

Surveillance video shows two men loading the motorcycle into the bed of late 1990s or early 2000s Ford F-150 at about 4:30 a.m. The truck has specialty stickers on the rear window which includes a “Jimmie Johnson #48” sticker, police said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police at (804) 501-5248 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.