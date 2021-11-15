'He was a lovely boy': Families mourn loss of 9-year-old and teen in quadruple Richmond shooting

Abdul Bani-Ahmad was only 9 years old, but already knew he wanted to be a judge.

He helped his mother take care of his older brother, who has autism, and made good grades as a fourth grader at Short Pump Elementary School in Henrico County. He wanted to make his dad proud.

On Friday night, he and his 7-year-old brother, Yousouf, rode along with their father, Hamad Bani-Ahmad, on an errand to the family-owned OMG Convenience Store on Nine Mile Road in Richmond's East End. Bani-Ahmad was bringing some food to a clerk there and helping with another task.

The father and two sons left the store about 7:30 p.m. and were about to get in the car and head home, when another car drove by and sprayed bullets outside the store. Bani-Ahmad pushed Yousouf down and tried to shield him.

"Abdul walked to me and said, 'Dad, Dad, I'm hurt,'" the father said, bursting into tears in an interview Monday evening at his home in western Henrico.

Bani-Ahmad said he tried to stop his son's bleeding. The boy was rushed to Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital and transferred to VCU Medical Center, where he died.