Head of Richmond Christian School, business manager charged with failing to report sexual assault of student

The headmaster of Richmond Christian School and the academy's business manager have been charged with failing to report the alleged sexual assault of an underage student by the school's volleyball coach, who was charged earlier this week.
Chesterfield County police also charged a second former volleyball coach and teacher at the school with a sex offense for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a different student in 2017.
Head of School Clifton Williams, 66, and business manager Derek Zbyszinski, 46, were both charged with failing to make the appropriate mandated notifications about an alleged inappropriate relationship between volleyball coach Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, 21, and a teenage female player between April and mid-July, according to police.
Bredemeier, of the 2600 block of Red Lane Road in Powhatan, was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child through her role as a coach, a felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.
Virginia law mandates that physicians, nurses, teachers and other professionals report to local authorities any suspected injuries, abuse or neglect suffered by a child that becomes know to them in their professional or official capacity.
On Friday, Chesterfield police announced they had arrested a second former teacher and volleyball coach for the school, Tara Drooker, 30, of the 300 block of Karl Linn Drive in Richmond, on four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child through her custodial role. Police said Drooker had an inappropriate relationship with the student that lasted several years beginning in 2017.
According to Drooker's Linkedin account, she had been a teacher at Richmond Christian School since 2016. She also worked as a volleyball coach for Cosby High School in Chesterfield, according to the Cosby athletics website.
Richmond Christian School is a co-educational, college preparatory, Christian day school for students K5 through 12th grade. The school is located on 33 acres at 6511 Belmont Road in Chesterfield, southwest of Richmond.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the incidents and urged anyone with information to call them at (804) 748-1251.
