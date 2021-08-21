Head of Richmond Christian School, business manager charged with failing to report sexual assault of student

The headmaster of Richmond Christian School and the academy's business manager have been charged with failing to report the alleged sexual assault of an underage student by the school's volleyball coach, who was charged earlier this week.

Chesterfield County police also charged a second former volleyball coach and teacher at the school with a sex offense for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a different student in 2017.

Head of School Clifton Williams, 66, and business manager Derek Zbyszinski, 46, were both charged with failing to make the appropriate mandated notifications about an alleged inappropriate relationship between volleyball coach Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, 21, and a teenage female player between April and mid-July, according to police.

Bredemeier, of the 2600 block of Red Lane Road in Powhatan, was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child through her role as a coach, a felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.

Virginia law mandates that physicians, nurses, teachers and other professionals report to local authorities any suspected injuries, abuse or neglect suffered by a child that becomes know to them in their professional or official capacity.