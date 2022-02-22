Headmaster of Richmond Christian School convicted of failing to report sexual abuse of student by volleyball coach

The headmaster of Richmond Christian School was fined $500 and given a 10-day suspended jail term Tuesday after being found guilty of failing to report the alleged sexual abuse of an underage student by the school's former volleyball coach, who admitted to engaging in an inappropriate relationship with the teen.

After a two-hour bench trial in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, Judge J. David Rigler convicted Cliff Williams, 66, of the misdemeanor charge.

Williams testified that he didn't believe he was required to immediately report — on the advice of the school's attorney — an allegation made by the student's father because the initial accusation was that only kissing occurred. And Williams indicated he delayed contacting authorities after learning of more serious allegations of sexual contact several days later, because he believed they were vague and needed further evaluation.

But the law on reporting suspected child abuse is clear, the judge said in comments from the bench.

"It's as broad as possible, because you aren't supposed to make an investigation [before reporting the abuse]" Rigler sald. "Every single report of sexual abuse by a child could be nitpicked to the point where you say, that's vague, it's unclear. The child doesn't remember when it happened exactly and anybody who deals with children knows that."

"Sexual abuse [allegedly occurred] by someone who's employed by your school and you asked a lawyer, do we have to report it?" Rigler added. "Why would you do that? It was certainly not to protect this child. This [case] ended when your testimony was that you failed to report this to protect the child. Sir, you may have convinced yourself of that, but that's absolutely not true. Reporting it protects her and every other child that this person you employed might have come into contact with. That is precisely why this law exists."

Although the judge had strong words for Williams, Rigler said he was not prepared to adopt Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Mary-Kate Collins' belief that Williams didn't immediately report the alleged abuse to protect the school's reputation. "But that is a well founded argument to be made," Rigler said, adding that he would have given Williams an active jail sentence if he believed that to be the case.

Williams, who has been an education administrator for more than 40 years, testified he received a voicemail on Friday, Aug. 6 from the volleyball coach — Elisabeth "Rose" Bredemeier, 21 — saying that she was resigning. That was followed by a resignation letter Williams received by email from her on Monday, Aug. 9, that advised she had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student, 17.

Williams and the student's father talked by phone on Saturday, Aug. 7, to discuss the allegations, and it was during that conversation that the father said the coach had kissed his daughter in a school parking lot. No other sexual contact was alleged at that time, Williams testified.

Then on Monday, Aug. 9, Williams and a school teacher met with the student and her father. The father testified that his daughter wanted to reaffirm that the contact was an "unwanted aggression." Williams said the student didn't report anything beyond the kissing when he asked if anything else occurred.

Williams testified he then consulted with the school's attorney, who advised that the kissing incident was not "reportable." Williams said the student's father was not happy with that development.

Then on Friday, Aug. 13, Williams testified that he learned of the more serious allegations of sexual contact involving the student and coach. Because Williams said that information came from the girl's mother, and there was "uncertainty over what occurred," he relied on legal advice not to report it until he could meet and talk with the student and her parents on Monday, Aug. 16.

But the student's father contacted police over that weekend and investigators arrested Bredemeier, charging her with taking indecent liberties while in a custodial role with the student between April and mid-July 2021. Williams testified he then tried to file a report with Child Protective Services, but a case worker advised that a report had already been filed.

"The whole point of making [Williams] report is that he is not qualified to investigate it," Collins argued. "That's not his job. His responsibility is to report if there's reason to suspect that something has happened."

Several days later, police charged Williams and the school's business manager, Derek Zbyszinski, 46, with failing to make the appropriate mandated notifications about the alleged sexual abuse. The charge against Zbyszinksi was withdrawn by prosecutors in October.

When Zbyszinski first became aware, through Williams, of a situation between the coach and the student, the coach was no longer employed at the school, and the student was receiving support from her family, said attorney Betty Layne DesPortes, who with law partner Steven Benjamin represented Zbyszinki.

"Importantly, at that time both the coach and the 17-year-old denied any sexual contact," DesPortes said in an email. "Only after the arrest of the coach was Mr. Zbyszinski made aware that the 17-year-old had disclosed to her family that sexual contact had occurred. Mr. Zbyszinski should not have been charged. He acted responsibly as a school employee."

After Bredemeier was charged, police learned of a second, earlier incident involving former history teacher and volleyball coach Tara Drooker, and a different underage student, who was 16 when the relationship began in March 2017.

Drooker, now 30, also was charged. Last week, a Chesterfield circuit judge rejected a plea agreement that would have allowed Drooker to avoid an active jail sentenced as punishment on her guilty pleas to three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery of an underage girl.

Bredemeier is scheduled to be tried by a jury July 17 in Chesterfield Circuit Court.