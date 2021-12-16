Hearing underway to decide whether boy, 14, accused of killing Lucia Bremer, 13, will be tried as adult

A Henrico County Circuit judge will hear an appeal on Thursday from prosecutors who want to try a 14-year-old charged in connection with the murder of Lucia Bremer, 13, as an adult.
Bremer was gunned down as she was walking near Godwin High School around 4:30 p.m. March 26. She and another girl were in the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road, along a path connecting the Gayton Forest West neighborhood with the school, when they were shot at. Bremer was killed.
Authorities have not identified the boy who is charged with Bremer's slaying, citing his age. He faces felony charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, threatening to shoot up a school and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and misdemeanor charges of brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.
For the first time Thursday, the public will be allowed to hear details of the case from inside the courtroom. The courtroom was packed with people, with standing room only, as the hearing began Thursday.
Up to this point, proceedings in Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court have been closed. But a transfer hearing held on Nov. 22 in juvenile court should not have been closed without a hearing, according to a recent ruling from Henrico Circuit Judge John Marshall.
In that closed hearing, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Stacy E. Lee ruled that the case should not be transferred to the higher court for trial as adult. If the case remains in juvenile court the boy could be held only until the age of 21. If tried as an adult, he could receive up to life in prison.
Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor's office appealed the decision, so the hearing will be held anew in circuit court on Thursday.
Attorneys representing the Richmond Times-Dispatch petitioned both the juvenile and circuit courts to allow the paper's report access to the hearings, and last week, Judge L.A. Harris, who will preside over Thursday's hearing, ruled that it should be open, though he added that portions of the testimony from a defense psychiatric expert may be closed.
This has been a breaking news update.
