'Heartbroken and devastated': Henrico girl mourned as boy is charged with murder in her shooting

Henrico County police on Saturday arrested a boy and charged him with second-degree murder in Friday afternoon’s shooting of a girl in a neighborhood near Godwin High School.
The victim was Lucia Bremer, an eighth-grader at Quioccasin Middle School. The school principal said Bremer “radiated happiness” and “was wise beyond her years.”
The suspect’s identity is being withheld because of his age.
“Henrico Police has the person in custody responsible for yesterday’s homicide,” the police department said in a news release about 3:15 p.m. Saturday. “During the early afternoon hours, Henrico detectives took a juvenile male into custody after obtaining petitions for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by juvenile, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.”
Earlier Saturday, Bremer’s family identified her as the victim of the shooting in a statement posted on social media.
“Liberty Tree Farm is saddened to report that our beloved daughter and joyful farmer, Lucia Whalen Bremer, was killed in a senseless act of gun violence on March 26,” said the post on a Facebook page for Liberty Tree Farm, which grows vegetables, herbs and flowers in Louisa County.
“Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts as we navigate the next few weeks,” the message said.
The principal of Quioccasin Middle School, Melanie Phipps, sent a message to parents Saturday saying she is “heartbroken and devastated” by the loss.
“Words can barely begin to describe the tragedy and loss for our community and beyond, but I will try,” Phipps wrote.
“Lucia was funny. She loved to tell jokes and made people laugh. She was an amazing public speaker, and you would just listen in awe as she spoke. Lucia was wise beyond her years. Talking to her didn’t feel like talking to a middle schooler.
“Lucia was exceptional; truly one-of-a-kind. She was brave, hardworking, and kind to everyone. Her smile would light up the entire room. In fact, her mother told me that Lucia’s name means ‘light,’ which is just the perfect way to describe her. She radiated happiness, and she loved our school.”
Phipps said plans were being made for the school’s staff, students and families to gather in a virtual space Sunday to grieve and support one another.
She said the school will have an additional police presence Monday to ensure that everyone feels safe.
Bremer was involved in youth soccer, including as a traveling player for the Richmond Strikers organization.
“Everybody in the Strikers family is devastated by this, as well as everyone in the soccer community,” said Jay Howell, executive director of the Richmond Strikers. “I appreciate everybody’s support, not only from the Strikers family, but also from the Kickers and Richmond United and everybody involved.
“She is going to be extremely missed, and we are all devastated by her loss.”
The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. Friday outside a home in the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road in the Gayton Forest West subdivision, near Windingridge Drive and just east of Pump Road.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died.
Trees separate the neighborhood from Godwin High’s football field, and a gravel path connects the neighborhood to the school property. The shooting led to a temporary lockdown of Godwin, and the school’s home football game Friday was called off.
While Bremer was identified on social media, police have not released her name, citing her age. Police refer to her as a teenager in news releases but have not provided her exact age.
Henrico police said Saturday that “detectives worked tirelessly throughout the night to follow up on leads provided by our community partners” and that the department appreciates “the community support through the tips called in.”
