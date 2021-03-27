'Heartbroken and devastated': Henrico girl mourned as boy is charged with murder in her shooting

The principal of Quioccasin Middle School, Melanie Phipps, sent a message to parents Saturday saying she is “heartbroken and devastated” by the loss.

“Words can barely begin to describe the tragedy and loss for our community and beyond, but I will try,” Phipps wrote.

“Lucia was funny. She loved to tell jokes and made people laugh. She was an amazing public speaker, and you would just listen in awe as she spoke. Lucia was wise beyond her years. Talking to her didn’t feel like talking to a middle schooler.

“Lucia was exceptional; truly one-of-a-kind. She was brave, hardworking, and kind to everyone. Her smile would light up the entire room. In fact, her mother told me that Lucia’s name means ‘light,’ which is just the perfect way to describe her. She radiated happiness, and she loved our school.”

Phipps said plans were being made for the school’s staff, students and families to gather in a virtual space Sunday to grieve and support one another.

She said the school will have an additional police presence Monday to ensure that everyone feels safe.

Bremer was involved in youth soccer, including as a traveling player for the Richmond Strikers organization.