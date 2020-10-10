Henrico businessman charged in fraud case and possession of child pornography

The fraud indictment says Miller is subject to forfeiture of at least $1.3 million said to be the total proceeds obtained by the alleged scheme.

The indictment said that in addition to owning G3, Miller was associated until last year with an Iowa firm, identified only as "Company 1," an e-learning company. In 2017, Miller, through G3 and the other company, received final payments for work performed on several multi-year federal contracts.

"Around this time, Miller began to engage in overlapping schemes to defraud to prevent his companies from going out of business and to maintain his lifestyle in the absence of legitimate income," the grand jury alleged.

The indictment alleges among other things, that from February 2017 to July 2018, he allegedly induced at least nine people to give him money promising an annual rate of return of 18% and that their money would be secured by the value of G3i Ventures.

He did not tell those giving him money that it would be used to pay his business and personal debt as well as his living expenses and when the notes reached maturity, Miller did not repay principal and interest as promised, alleges the indictment.