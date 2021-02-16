Henrico businessman pleads guilty in case involving wire fraud, child porn

A Henrico County businessman pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, as well as engaging in an unlawful monetary transaction using fraud proceeds and receipt of child pornography.

Gordon G. Miller III, 56, faces up to 20 years for wire fraud; 10 years for the unlawful monetary transaction; and five to 20 years for the child pornography conviction. Federal sentencing guidelines will likely call for less than maximum terms. Miller is set to be sentenced June 14 by U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr.

Miller was the owner and operator of G3 Systems Inc., a software engineering company, and G3i Ventures LLC, purportedly a venture capital company.

Around 2017, Miller began overlapping fraud schemes to prevent his companies from going out of business and to maintain his lifestyle, according to court documents.

His “Gordon Miller: The Truth Unfiltered” website said he offered “consulting services including Entrepreneur Mentoring, Pitch Deck Review, Business Purchase Advice, Forensic Code Review for Offshoring Projects, and Government Contracting Joint Ventures.”