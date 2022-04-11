 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henrico County and Richmond police respond to shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike

The Henrico County Police Division and Richmond police are on scene investigating a shooting near Community Supermarket off Mechanicsville Turnpike. One man was sent to the hospital with critical injuries, according to a tweet from the division.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before noon, near the the 1900 Block of Mechanicsville Turnpike beside the intersection of Whitcomb Street and Cool Lane. This incident occurred around the dividing line between the county and city, according to officials.

One man was been taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Henrico County spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka said he's still gathering information on the incident and that more updates will be provided when they're available.

Police encourage anyone with information about this incident contact Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000 or online at http://p3tips.com.

