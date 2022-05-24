Henrico County band director charged in connection with inappropriate relationship with student at former school

A Henrico County band director was recently charged in connection with an inappropriate relationship with a student while he taught at a school in Spotsylvania County, according to officials.

Ryan Addair, 41, faces a charge of taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was arrested May 20 by Henrico police, and arraigned Monday in Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations court, where he was given a $5,000 bond, a news release from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said.

Henrico County Public Schools spokeswoman Eileen Cox said Addair, who is currently listed as the band and orchestra director at Glen Allen High School on the school’s website, is on unpaid administrative leave.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Major Troy J. Skebo said the department, as well as the county’s Department of Social Services, received an anonymous tip on Thursday prompting detectives with its Child Victim Unit to speak with a former student of Addair’s while he was band director for Chancellor High School. The student made allegations of an inappropriate relationship between March 1 and March 30, 2020, police said.

Police said Addair ended his employment with Spotsylvania County Public Schools on June 30, 2020. On July 5, 2020, Addair posted to the Glen Allen Marching Jaguars page of Facebook introducing himself as the new school band director.

Spotsylvania detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-928-5822 or (540) 582-5822. Or visit www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org