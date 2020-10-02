Henrico county manager objects to choice for police accountability prosecutor, pulls funding for position

Vithoulkas said that he supported Taylor's "request" to hire another prosecutor to review body-worn camera footage because of the high volume of work, "it was not until Ms. Taylor had a press conference that I learned her real intentions to attempt to expand the purview of her office."

While Taylor “has the responsibility to address criminal matters in the county, I have the responsibility of ensuring local funding is not used as a political pawn for personal gain,” Vithoulkas said.

Whitehead said she has no regrets on any of her social media posts, which include commending the Colonial Heights Police Department for partnering with a Black Lives Matter activist. In an interview, Whitehead said she is “very supportive of law enforcement,” when police are working in the social justice field or “are doing good work.”

She also wrote that police brutality "is less a training issue and more a 'cop culture' that over-empowers law enforcement."

In other posts, Whitehead criticizes Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith for giving pushback to a City Council proposal to look into the police department's budget to see if funds could be diverted for mental health programs.