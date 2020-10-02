Henrico county manager objects to choice for police accountability prosecutor, pulls funding for position

As calls for police reform hail across the country, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas cut funding for a prosecutor position focused on police accountability after concluding that the woman picked for the job had shown she could not judge police actions objectively.
Roughly a month after protests sprang up nationwide in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a new position was established within the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office: deputy for police integrity and compliance.
The duties for the new position were to review allegations of police misconduct — including the review of body camera footage — and to provide legal training to police officers and determine whether charges should be filed or cases should be referred to the police department’s internal affairs department.
Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said she created the position as a way to contribute to improving police accountability in response to the protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
“This position was about communication,” Taylor said in an interview. “After the death of George Floyd, we saw the outcry and I knew Henrico was not exempt from certain accusations.”
Misty Whitehead, a criminal defense and family law attorney, received the job offer in late August, but had it rescinded about three weeks later. After seeing repeated social media posts from Whitehead, mostly centered around supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, Vithoulkas said in an email that the posts “cause me to believe she will not be able to maintain any objectivity in a role that requires her to judge the actions of police officers.”
Vithoulkas said that he supported Taylor's "request" to hire another prosecutor to review body-worn camera footage because of the high volume of work, "it was not until Ms. Taylor had a press conference that I learned her real intentions to attempt to expand the purview of her office."
While Taylor “has the responsibility to address criminal matters in the county, I have the responsibility of ensuring local funding is not used as a political pawn for personal gain,” Vithoulkas said.
Whitehead said she has no regrets on any of her social media posts, which include commending the Colonial Heights Police Department for partnering with a Black Lives Matter activist. In an interview, Whitehead said she is “very supportive of law enforcement,” when police are working in the social justice field or “are doing good work.”
She also wrote that police brutality "is less a training issue and more a 'cop culture' that over-empowers law enforcement."
In other posts, Whitehead criticizes Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith for giving pushback to a City Council proposal to look into the police department's budget to see if funds could be diverted for mental health programs.
In another post, Whitehead wrote: "If I am at a protest, I quite likely would not damage property and would quite likely do what I could to dissuade others from doing so. I say 'quite likely' because I've also lived long enough to know you never really know what you're going to do in any given situation until you are in it.
"My vociferous defense of those who have done so is because I firmly believe none of us have the right to condemn others who do so out of pent-up frustration, pain, anger, humiliation, grief."
Whitehead said Taylor “did her due-diligence” during the interview process. The two discussed Whitehead’s social media and Whitehead went before a panel of nearly every other deputy commonwealth's attorney before receiving the job.
Taylor, a Democrat who is considering a run for state attorney general in 2021, said she found Whitehead’s posts to be thoughtful, analytical and "not at all manic."
“They were very thought provoking, I never saw anything that was a blanket anti-law enforcement statement,” Taylor said.
Whitehead’s salary of $121,000 was to be paid by a mix of state and county funds. The county pulled its share of funding the position’s salary on Sept. 17, 11 days before Whitehead’s start date.
Vithoulkas said the commonwealth’s attorney can still hire for the position and finance it through the “state-supported minimum salary," which he said is $71,000. The county would have paid a supplement of $50,000.
Taylor said she would like to see the position filled to stay true to her work and keep her commitment to the community.
"I am still interested in filling the position but will be exploring what that looks like with a hope to accomplish this goal before the end of the year," Taylor said.
Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, said that generally speaking, “we don’t think there is an automatic need for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office stepping in and taking over police department duties."
When problems arise in a department, it falls on the police chief to solve them and if they are unsuccessful then they should step down, Schrad said.
“Employee accountability and employee discipline has been and always will be the primary responsibility of the police chief,” Schrad added.
There are “plenty of checks and balances already in place” within any police department, including internal discipline and a grievance procedure, without adding outside reinforcements, Schrad said.
Henrico's new police chief, Eric English, declined to comment directly on the prosecutor position.
“I remain focused on ensuring pertinent internal processes, policies and resources are in place for the Henrico police division to provide optimum service to our community,” English said in a statement.
Jim Livingstone, president of the Henrico Fraternal Order of Police, declined to comment.
Whitehead said she was in court when she received the Sept. 17 email informing her the position was no longer available.
“I was shell shocked … I fell apart, I started crying in the bathroom of the courthouse,” Whitehead said.
Throughout her legal career, Whitehead said she has focused on working with, advocating for and representing “the community that often falls prey to social injustice.”
“My goal in all of this is to get people to speak out so that accountability in the area of law enforcement is no longer controversial or provocative,” Whitehead said.
Moving forward, Whitehead said she wants to use her legal background to advocate even further for social justice. Whitehead is looking to open a new law firm called Just Law LLC.